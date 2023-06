Westerville Events | July/August 2023

July 1-8

Take & Make: Community Quilt Project

9 a.m.

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

July 1

Performance Dogs of Ohio

10 a.m.

Hanby Park

115 E. Park St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

July 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, Aug. 6, 13

Sounds of Summer

6:30 p.m.

Alum Creek Amphitheater221 W. Main St.

parks.westerville.org

July 4

Independence Day Parade

10:30 a.m.

Uptown Westerville

www.westervillerotary.com

July 4

Independence Day Celebration

4 p.m. programming; 5 p.m. food trucks; 10 p.m. fireworks

Westerville Sports Complex

325 N. Cleveland Ave.

www.westervillerotary.com

July 6

STEAM Experiments: Binary Code

2:30 p.m.

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

July 8-9

Westerville Area Chamber Music & Arts Festival

10 a.m.-7 p.m. July 8

10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 9

Heritage Park & Everal Barn 60 N. Cleveland Ave.

www.westervillechamber.com

July 8, 22, Aug. 12, 26

Uptown Clue

4:30 p.m.

Birdie Books74 N. State St.

www.visitwesterville.org

July 10

ESOL Class (Summer Session)

10 a.m.

Westerville Public Library

126 South State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

July 10

Planting the Fall Garden

6:30 p.m.

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

July 12, 19, 26

Garden Explorers (Outside)

10 a.m.

Otterbein Community Gardens

600 N. Spring Rd.

www.westervillelibrary.org.oh.us

July 15

Concerts in the Park: The Usual Suspects

6 p.m.

Ridgewood Park

5410 Buenos Aires Blvd.

www.blendontwp.org

July 16, Aug. 6, 13

Westerville Summer Concert Series

July 16: British Invasion, Aug. 6: Zack Attack, Aug. 13: Wet Bandits

6:30 p.m.

Alum Creek Amphitheater221 W. Main St.

parks.westerville.org

July 20

Giant Bubble Show

2 p.m.

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.giantbubbleshow.com

July 24

Chamber Golf Outing

9 a.m.

Medallion Golf & Country Club

5000 Club Dr.

www.westervillechamber.com

July 28, Aug. 25 save the date: September 22

Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Fourth Friday Festivals

July 28: Three Ton Tod, Aug 25: SWAGG Midwest

6-9 p.m.

Uptown Westerville

www.uptownwestervilleinc.com

Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24

Beginner Salsa, Social Dance Lessons

7:30 p.m.

Next Level Fitness

1220 County Line Rd.

www.talkinbody.com

Aug. 12

Creative Pens Writing Group

3 p.m.

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Aug. 13

Uptown Untapped

6 p.m.

Uptown Westerville

www.uptownwestervilleinc.com

Aug. 26

Night of Hope 5K & Family Fun Run

5:30 p.m.

Jim McCann Stadium at Westerville North High School

950 County Line Rd.

www.westervilleeducationchallenge.org

Aug. 26

These Guys Live

6 p.m.

Ridgewood Park

5410 Buenos Aires Blvd.

www.blendontwp.org