Westerville Calendar | January/February 2023

Jan. 1

OhioHealth First on the First 5K

11 a.m.

Otterbein University, 180 Center St.

www.m3ssports.com

Jan. 1-8

Conservatory Aglow

5-9 p.m.

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus

www.fpconservatory.org

Jan. 7

Wood Cookie Painting at Alum Creek

2-4 p.m.

Nature Center, 2911 S. Old State Rd.

www.ohiodnr.gov/home

Jan. 7, 14, 21, 28

Lifeline Christian Mission – Meal Pack for Families in Need

10-11 a.m.

921 Eastwind Dr., Ste. 118

www.westervillechamber.com

Jan. 16

Westerville Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

7:30 a.m.

Villa Milano Banquet & Conference Center, 1630 Schrock Road, Columbus

www.leadershipwesterville.com/mlk-legacy-project.html

Jan. 21

Habitat Ffor Humanity: Learn New Skills & Give Back

3-4 p.m.

Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Jan. 17 & Feb. 21

Poetry Discussion & Open Mic

7-8:30 p.m.

Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Jan. 18 & Feb. 15

Westerville Book Discussion Group

7-9 p.m.

Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Jan. 27- Feb. 12

Curtain Players presents tick, tick…BOOM!

Various times

5691 Harlem Rd.

www.curtainplayers.org

Jan. 28

Columbus Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Festival

7-11 p.m.

COSI, 333 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.tasteusa.com

Feb. 2

Groundhog Day Trek

2-4 p.m.

New Galena Picnic Area, 4550 Africa Rd.

www.ohiodnr.gov/home

Feb. 4

Joey & Jessica at Grizzlybird Brewing Company

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Grizzlybird Brewing Company, 5901 Chandler Ct.

www.joeyandjessicamusic.com

Feb. 9-18

Otterbein Theatre & Dance Presents Our Town

8 p.m.

Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St.

www.otterbein.edu

Feb. 12

Houseplant Swap

3:30-5 p.m.

Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Feb. 14

Valentine’s Day Photo Booth

4-7 p.m.

Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Feb. 16

Exhibition on Screen, The Danish Collector: Delacroix to Gauguin

7-9 p.m.

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus

www.columbusmuseum.org

Jan. 1-Feb. 28

Accidental History (Exhibit)

9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Feb. 24-25

Desi Banks Comedy Show

7:45 p.m.

Funny Bone Comedy Club and Restaurant, 30 S. Grove St.

www.columbus.funnybone.com

Feb. 25

WesterBall 2023

6-10 p.m.

The Point at Otterbein University, 60 Collegeview Rd.

www.westervillechamber.com

Feb. 26

Westerville Symphony presents Masterworks 2

5 p.m.

Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St.

www.westervillesymphony.org

Kobe Collins is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.