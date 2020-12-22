Calendar | Westerville January/February 2021

Virtual OhioHealth First on the First 5K
Jan. 1-4
Virtual
Drive-Thru Pancake Breakfast
Jan. 6
7:30 a.m.
16th Annual Westerville Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration
Jan. 18
8 a.m.
Virtual
Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Lunch and Awards 2021
Jan. 26
11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
The Medallion Club, 5000 Club Dr.
Falsettos
Feb. 7-8,14-15, 21-22
Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Rd., Galena
Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce Breakfast with a Leader
Feb. 9
8-9 a.m.
Virtual
Valentine’s Day
Feb. 14
Where to get your flowers?
- Westerville Florist, 14 S. State St., www.westervilleflorist.net
- Expressions Floral Design Shop, 1247 N. Hamilton Rd., www.expressionsfloraldesign.com
- Talbott’s Flowers, 22 N. State St., www.talbottsflowers.com
- Flowerama, 635 S. State St., www.floweramacolumbus.com
Westerville Library
126 S. State St.
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Storytime
Jan. 9
10-10:30 a.m.
Virtual
Creative Writing for Seniors
Jan. 18
3:45-4:45 p.m.
Virtual
Kiwanis Club of Westerville
Feb. 3
6-8 p.m.
Community Artists of Westerville
Feb. 25
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Some of our favorite Etsy shops in Westerville
Westerville felt pennant by Uptown Heritage
Beaded sports keychains by TheCraftyChicShoppe
Homemade lip gloss by AKissofColorllc
Handmade antique brass long necklaces by Artefacet
Organic, aluminum-free men’s deodorant by LittleTreeNaturals