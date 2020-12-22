Calendar | Westerville January/February 2021

Events, best places to get Valentine's flowers and more

Virtual OhioHealth First on the First 5K

Jan. 1-4

Virtual

www.ohiohealth.com

Drive-Thru Pancake Breakfast

Jan. 6

7:30 a.m.

www.parks.westerville.org

16th Annual Westerville Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

Jan. 18

8 a.m.

Virtual

www.westervillechamber.com

Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Lunch and Awards 2021

Jan. 26

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

The Medallion Club, 5000 Club Dr.

www.westervillechamber.com

Falsettos

Feb. 7-8,14-15, 21-22

Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Rd., Galena

www.curtainplayers.org

Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce Breakfast with a Leader

Feb. 9

8-9 a.m.

Virtual

www.westervillechamber.com

Valentine’s Day

Feb. 14

Where to get your flowers?

Westerville Library

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Storytime

Jan. 9

10-10:30 a.m.

Virtual

Creative Writing for Seniors

Jan. 18

3:45-4:45 p.m.

Virtual

Kiwanis Club of Westerville

Feb. 3

6-8 p.m.

Community Artists of Westerville

Feb. 25

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Some of our favorite Etsy shops in Westerville

Westerville felt pennant by Uptown Heritage

Beaded sports keychains by TheCraftyChicShoppe

Homemade lip gloss by AKissofColorllc

Handmade antique brass long necklaces by Artefacet

Organic, aluminum-free men’s deodorant by LittleTreeNaturals