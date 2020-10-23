Calendar | Westerville November/December 2020

Dates and events are subject to change. Check with event organizers before attending.
Through Nov. 30
Tour de Ville: Uptown Renovations
Uptown Westerville
Through Dec. 18
Westerville Leaf Collection
Nov. 1-Dec. 12
Revenge of the Birds 5K
Virtual
Nov. 1-Dec. 15
98th Annual TWIG Bazaar
Virtual
Nov. 3
Election Day
6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
www.westervillelibrary.org/vote
Nov. 7
Holly Day Bazaar CANCELED
Nov. 11
Veterans Day Breakfast
8:30-10:30 a.m., Westerville Community Center
Nov. 12
Weird-But-True Trivia Livestream
4:30-5 p.m.
Nov. 19-22
Dance 2020: The Wild WithinVirtual
Times vary
www.otterbein.edu/theatre-performances
Nov. 26-27
Westerville City Schools Thanksgiving Break
Nov. 28
Small Business Saturday
Uptown, all day event
Nov. 29
Swim with Santa
6:15-7:30 p.m., Westerville Community Center
Nov. 30-Dec. 5
Zoom with Santa and his Elves at Snowflake Castle
9 a.m.-noon and 3-8 p.m., virtual
Dec. 2
Christmas Ornament Making Workshop
6-8 p.m., 1550 Old Henderson Rd., Ste. E-262
Dec. 4
Holiday Celebration and Tree Lighting
Virtual
Dec. 5
Carboard Boat Race
Noon-1 p.m., Westerville Community Center
Dec. 6-13
Westerville Children’s Christmas Parade and Rudolph Run/Walk
Virtual
Dec. 7
Gingerbread Cottage Craft Show CANCELED
Dec. 9
Christmas Candle Lighting Remembrance Ceremony
7 p.m., 7 W. Henderson Rd.
Dec. 18-21
Uptown Ice Sculpture Tour
5 p.m., Uptown Westerville
Dec. 21-Jan. 1
Westerville City Schools Winter Break
Dec. 21-23
Winter Break Camp
9 a.m.-4 p.m., Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave.