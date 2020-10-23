Calendar | Westerville November/December 2020

Dates and events are subject to change. Check with event organizers before attending.

Through Nov. 30

Tour de Ville: Uptown Renovations

Uptown Westerville

www.westervillechamber.com

Through Dec. 18

Westerville Leaf Collection

Nov. 1-Dec. 12

Revenge of the Birds 5K

Virtual

www.thevirtualchallenge.com

Nov. 1-Dec. 15

98th Annual TWIG Bazaar

Virtual

www.westervillechamber.com

Nov. 3

Election Day

6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

www.westervillelibrary.org/vote

Nov. 7

Holly Day Bazaar CANCELED

Nov. 11

Veterans Day Breakfast

8:30-10:30 a.m., Westerville Community Center

www.parks.westerville.org

Nov. 12

Weird-But-True Trivia Livestream

4:30-5 p.m.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Nov. 19-22

Dance 2020: The Wild WithinVirtual

Times vary

www.otterbein.edu/theatre-performances

Nov. 26-27

Westerville City Schools Thanksgiving Break

Nov. 28

Small Business Saturday

Uptown, all day event

www.uptownwestervilleinc.com

Nov. 29

Swim with Santa

6:15-7:30 p.m., Westerville Community Center

www.parks.westerville.org

Nov. 30-Dec. 5

Zoom with Santa and his Elves at Snowflake Castle

9 a.m.-noon and 3-8 p.m., virtual

www.parks.westerville.org

Dec. 2

Christmas Ornament Making Workshop

6-8 p.m., 1550 Old Henderson Rd., Ste. E-262

www.cornerstoneofhope.org

Dec. 4

Holiday Celebration and Tree Lighting

Virtual

westerville.tv

Dec. 5

Carboard Boat Race

Noon-1 p.m., Westerville Community Center

www.parks.westerville.org

Dec. 6-13

Westerville Children’s Christmas Parade and Rudolph Run/Walk

Virtual

www.westervillelions.org

Dec. 7

Gingerbread Cottage Craft Show CANCELED

Dec. 9

Christmas Candle Lighting Remembrance Ceremony

7 p.m., 7 W. Henderson Rd.

www.cornerstoneofhope.org

Dec. 18-21

Uptown Ice Sculpture Tour

5 p.m., Uptown Westerville

www.shopuptownwesterville.com

Dec. 21-Jan. 1

Westerville City Schools Winter Break

Dec. 21-23

Winter Break Camp

9 a.m.-4 p.m., Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave.

www.parks.westerville.org