Calendar | Westerville July/August 2019

Through July 7

USA Fencing National Championships and July Challenge

Times vary; Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High St., www.columbussports.org

July 4

Westerville Rotary 4th of July Celebration

8 a.m. 5K run/walk, 9:15 children’s fun run, Alum Creek Park North, 221 W. Main St.; 1 p.m. parade and food drive, St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 313 N. State St., ending at Westerville South High School; 1:30-9:45 p.m. concert series and food vendors, Westerville South High School; 10 p.m. fireworks, Westerville South High School, www.westervillerotary.com

July 5

Uptown Friday Night: Pop Uptown

6-8 p.m., Uptown Westerville, 1 N. State St., www.visitwesterville.org

July 6-July 27

2019 Westerville Jazz Series

Saturdays, 6 p.m. (except July 13); Alum Creek Park amphitheater, 221 W. Main St., www.westerville.org

Meredith Jones

July 6-Aug. 31

Uptown Westerville Inc. Saturday Farmers' Market

Saturdays, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. 1 S. Grove St., www.visitwesterville.org

July 7-Aug. 25

Sounds of Summer Concert Series

Sundays, 6:30 p.m., Alum Creek Park amphitheater, 221 W. Main St., www.westerville.org

July 13-14

Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce 46th Music and Arts Festival

July 13, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; July 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Heritage Park & Everal Barn, 60 N. Cleveland Ave., www.westervillechamber.com

July 15

The Mark Wood Fun Show

11-12 p.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., Combined Meeting Room, www.westervillelibrary.org

July 21

WesterFlora-Westerville Garden Club 28th Annual Tour

12-6 p.m. 182 Sunbury Rd., www.westerflora.com

July 25-28

Summer Musical: Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins

Times TBD, Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mt. Royal Ave., www.westerville.org

July 26

Mount Carmel St. Ann’s 4th Friday: World Bazaar

6-9 p.m., Uptown Westerville, 1 N. State St., www.visitwesterville.org

July 28

Tapestry of a Town

1-5 p.m., throughout Westerville, www.westervillehabitat.org

August

Aug. 2

Uptown Friday Night: Pop Uptown

6-8 p.m., Uptown Westerville, 1 N. State St., www.visitwesterville.org

Aug. 8

Prohibition Walking Tour

6:30-7:30 p.m., Anti-Saloon League Museum, Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., www.westervillelibrary.org

Aug. 9

GameDay 5K

7:30 p.m., Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mt. Royal Ave., www.runsignup.com

Aug. 9-11

First Responder Face-Off Foundation Ohio Heroes Cup

Noon; OhioHealth Chiller Ice Rinks North, 8144 Highfield Dr., Lewis Center, www.columbussports.org

Aug. 16

First Day of School for K-12, Westerville City, www.westerville.k12.oh.us

Aug. 17

Women’s Self Defense

8 a.m.-1 p.m., Westerville Administration Building, 64 E. Walnut St., www.westerville.org

Aug. 23

Mount Carmel St. Ann’s 4th Friday: Dog Days of Summer

6-9 p.m. Uptown Westerville, 1 N. State St., www.visitwesterville.org

Through Oct. 4

Friday Night Polo

Fridays, 6:30 p.m., 6351 Harlem Rd., www.playpoloclub.us/schedule