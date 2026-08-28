Builders show off fresh designs as BIA Parade of Homes returns to central Ohio

× Expand Pulte Homes

Returning once again this September is the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio’s Parade of Homes, which showcases the top home designs and trends from local builders.

In 2021, the Parade adopted a scattered-site format, allowing visitors to tour a wide selection of homes. This year’s Parade features more than a dozen builds near Westerville – in communities such as New Albany, Sunbury, Lewis Center, Powell and Worthington – with properties including ranch-style homes, multigenerational homes, condos and more.

Though amenities, design and price point vary from home to home, many reflect modern trends and can accommodate growing families and guests with multiple beds, bathrooms and open floorplans.

In New Albany, Bob Webb Homes features both a three-bed, two-and-a-half-bath ranch home and a five-bed, five-and-a-half-bath home with more than 6,000 square feet of space.

Up in Sunbury, Parade-goers can tour single-story homes, such as Wayne Homes’ remodeled four bed, two-and-a-half bath ranch home at its Delaware Model Center or one of D.R. Horton’s ranch floorplans in the Kintner Crossing community.

Sunbury also includes homes by Pulte Group, which can be found in the Honey Grove community and the new, non-age-restricted Explore by Del Webb community.

In Lewis Center, 3 Pillar Homes features a custom patio home in the Villas at Old Harbor West and a first-floor master home in Evans Farm. Meanwhile, Arlington Builders presents a 3,903 square foot, five bed, four-and-a-half bath home in the Reserve at Winterbrook Place.

Lewis Center and Powell both feature builds from Bob Webb Homes and Pulte Group as well. This area additionally showcases homes from builders such as Diyanni Custom Homes with a custom ranch home in The Reserve at Scioto Bluffs; Old World Custom Homes with a 4,522 square foot. home with five beds and five-and-a-half bathrooms; and Epcon Communities with a condo home in The Courtyards of Hyatts Village.

Lastly, over in Worthington, Maronda Homes is presenting its newest townhomes in Worthington Preserve, with its model floorplan featuring three to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half to three-and-a-half bathrooms.

From noon to 6 p.m. during Sept. 17-27, Thursdays-Sundays, visitors to the Parade can tour these homes and a variety of others throughout central Ohio for free.

× Expand Bob Webb Homes, Wayne Homes

Amanda Stevens is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at astevens@cityscenemediagroup.com.