Bookmarks | Westerville | May/June 2021

× Recommended Reads from Annamarie Carlson, Youth Services Librarian

Every Night is Pizza Night

By J. Kenji López-Alt

(picture book)

Pipo knows that pizza is the best food in the world! What is the point of eating anything else? Pipo’s parents convince her to prove her best food theory by trying cuisine from around their neighborhood.

Camila the Baking Star

By Alicia Salazar

(reader)

Camila enters a baking competition to win a trip to Europe! Camila and her Papa are supposed to work together, but Camila is sure she can do everything herself.

Scrumptious Life of Azaleah Lane

By Nikki Shannon Smith

(first chapter)

Azaleah can’t wait to make cookies to surprise her parents, but the cookies end up tasting gross! Azaleah is sure she followed the recipe. Can she solve the cookie mystery before her parents get home?

A Place at the Table

By Saadia Faruqi and Laura Shovan

(juvenile fiction)

Sara doesn’t like her new school or her mom’s south Asian cooking club. Elizabeth is excited to cook. Maybe a new recipe will make her mom smile again. But Elizabeth needs a cooking partner, and Sara is her only option.

× Recommended Reads from Mindy Bilyeu, Adult Services Librarian

Animal, Vegetable, Junk: A History of Food, from Sustainable to Suicidal

By Mark Bittman

A panoramic telling of how food has played a role in human history from slavery to famine and everywhere in between. Bittman highlights those in the food industry who are working toward positive change.

Miss Cecily’s Recipes for Exceptional Ladies

By Vicky Zimmerman

On the eve of her 40th birthday, Kate begins volunteering at the Lauderdale Home for Exceptional Ladies. There she meets Cecily Finn, 97 years young. Cecily’s prescription: the 1957 cookbook Thought for Food.

Pie Camp: The Skills You Need to Make Any Pie You Want

By Kate McDermott

From the author of The Art of the Pie, McDermott takes pie making up a notch covering techniques from braiding crust to mixing and matching crusts and fillings. Includes bonus recipes for homemade ice cream and pie-lets.

The Growing Season: How I Built a New Life – and Saved an American Farm

By Sarah Frey

At the age of 15, Sarah began her own produce delivery business in an old pick-up. Fast forward to today and discover how one teenager’s dream turned into a booming business and nicknamed her “America’s Pumpkin Queen.”