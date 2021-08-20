Westerville Bookmarks| September/October 2021

The Brilliant Life of Eudora Honeysett: A Novel

By Annie Lyons

85-year-old Eudora Honeysett is done with life. With one call, she puts plans in order to end her life. Suddenly, she meets colorful 10-year-old Rose Trewidney and adventures await.

The Big Finish

By Brooke Fossey

Duffy is living in an assisted living facility. Josie is a hopeless young woman who climbs through his window. Together they will learn from each other that it’s never too late to change their ways.

St. Francis Society for Wayward Pets: A Novel

By Annie England Noblin

Maeve Stephens’ mother dies and leaves her a house, a vintage Volkswagen Beetle and a cat. Maeve packs up her belongings and moves to Timber Creek, Washington, to discover the truth about her past.

Recommended Reads from Alexx Burris, Youth Services Librarian

Pets and Their Famous Humans

By Ana Gallo and Katherine Quinn (Non-fiction)

What do Charles Dickens, Frida Kahlo and Albert Einstein all have in common? They all had beloved pets that were their best friends, helpers and muses. Discover more famous pets – crocodiles, cats and fawns – oh my!

The Incredibly Dead Pets of Rex Dexter

By Aaron Reynolds (Juvenile fiction)

There is nothing more that Rex wants for his birthday than a dog, so he is shocked when he opens his gift and receives a chicken! Within the day, the chicken has passed on, Rex has been cursed by the Grim Reaper and Rex is being haunted by wild animal ghosts! Can Rex use his curse to help these ghosts solve the mystery of their deaths at the local zoo?

Pax

By Sara Pennypacker (Juvenile fiction)

Pax the fox and his owner Peter are best friends from the moment they meet. When Peter’s father enlists in the war, Peter must live with his grandfather and leave Pax behind. Knowing that he’s made a mistake, Peter embarks on a journey to find Pax and bring him to their new home.

Picture Book by Dog

By Michael Relth (Picture book)

Dog has a story to tell, so he wrote a book! Dog shares all the reasons why he loves you and being a part of your family in this sweet tale.

Katie’s Vet Loves Pets

By Fran Manushkin (Reader)

When Katie Woo finds a sick stray cat, she knows she must find it a home! After taking the cat to the veterinarian, Katie learns about what being a vet is like and sees the variety of animals they work with.