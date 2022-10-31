Westerville Bookmarks | November/December 2022

Recommended Reads from Mindy Bilyeu, Adult Services Librarian

Collage Your Life: Techniques, Prompts, and Inspiration for Creative Self-Expression and Visual Storytelling

by Melanie Mowinski (nonfiction)

Artist and teacher Melanie Mowinski teaches a variety of core techniques, such as lettering, stamping, stenciling and adhesive transfers. Crafters are encouraged to try different methods of collage, such as making a self-portrait or assembling mementos from a trip.

Bonnie the Cow & Her Friends: 20 Loveable Animals & Birds to Crochet Using Chunky Yarn

by Claire Gelder (nonfiction)

Claire Gelder presents a collection of 20 adorable birds and animals to crochet from chunky yarn. Readers will delight in these whimsical creations, such as garden birds, badgers and foxes.

Creative Acrylics: A Step-by-Step Beginner’s Guide to Creating with Paint & Mediums

by Carla Co Chua (nonfiction)

This book teaches different techniques on how to work with acrylics. Readers will find step-by-step lessons on how to create still lifes, paint on fabric, wood, shells and much more.

Get Messy Art: The No-Rules, No-Judgement, and No-Pressure Approach to Making Art

by Caylee Grey (non-fiction)

Based on the online class and community website Get Messy Art, this book features many creative art projects and techniques, from painting with watercolor and acrylic to drawing with markers, pen and ink.

The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot

by Marianne Cronin (fiction)

Seventeen-year-old Lenni Pettersson has been told she's dying, but she still has plenty of living to do. In their arts and crafts class, she meets Margot, an 83-year-old, purple-pajama-wearing, fruitcake-eating rebel. Though their days are dwindling, both are determined to leave their mark on the world.

Marple: Twelve New Mysteries

by various authors (fiction)

For the first time in 45 years, Agatha Christie’s beloved character returns for a globe-trotting tour of crime and detection presented to you by 12 popular crime/thriller writing authors.

Recommended Reads from Sarah Simpson, Youth Services Librarian

Minecraft Blockopedia

by Craig Jelley (juvenile nonfiction)

This fully illustrated Minecraft guide is essential reading for both beginning and advanced Minecrafters alike. Loaded with valuable information, fun trivia and building advice, this book is a perfect gift for any Minecraft fan.

Bathe the Cat

by Alice McGinty (picture book)

A sly cat helms this comedy of errors in which he rearranges the fridge magnet letters spelling out the chores to avoid being bathed. Young readers will be tickled by the cat’s mischievous misdirects and the resulting pandemonium.

Where’s the Hen?

by Ingela Arrhenius (board book)

This board book for babies and toddlers is part of a large series with something for every little one’s interest and delight.

Kawaii Kitties: Learn How to Draw 75 Cats in All Their Glory

by Olive Yong (juvenile nonfiction)

Cuteness abounds in this how-to-draw book for perfect for any little (or grown-up) kitty enthusiast! Its simple drawing instructions are easy to follow for ages 8+.