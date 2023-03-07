Westerville Bookmarks | March/April 2023

Recommended Reads from Mindy Bilyeu, Adult Services Librarian

All That Moves Us: A Pediatric Neurosurgeon, His Young Patients, and Their Stories of Grace and Resilience

by Jay Wellons (Non-fiction)

Tumors, injuries, natural malformations – there is almost no such thing as a non-emergency brain surgery when it comes to kids. For pediatric neurosurgeon Jay Wellons, every day presents the challenge of giving a new lease on life to a child for whom nothing is yet determined and all possibilities still exist.

Ambitious Like a Mother: Why Prioritizing your Career Is Good for your Kids

by Lara Bazelon (Non-fiction)

Lara Bazelon, a law professional, argues that women prioritizing their career benefits other mothers, kids and society at large by showing how they can use their talents to help others and raise awareness about issues that are important to them.

The Art of Talking with Children: The Simple Keys to Nurturing Kindness, Creativity, and Confidence in Kids

by Rebecca Givens Rolland (Non-fiction)

Rebecca Givens Rolland, a Harvard faculty member and oral language specialist, provides adults with evidence-based tools and techniques to help them have productive and meaningful conversations with children of all ages.

A Girlhood: A Letter to My Transgender Daughter

by Carolyn Hays (Non-fiction)

A parent’s love letter to a daughter who has always known exactly who she is. One ordinary day, a caseworker from the Department of Children and Families knocked on the Hays family’s door to investigate an anonymous complaint about the upbringing of their transgender child.

Imperfect Parenting: How to Build a Relationship with Your Child to Weather Any Storm

by Dona J. Matthews (Non-fiction)

Written for parents of children from birth to young adulthood (ages 0-24), this book helps you examine your role as a guide, cheerleader, advocate and, most importantly, as a human being who doesn’t always have the right answers.

Recommended Reads from Katie Ross, Youth Services Librarian

Danbi Leads the School Parade

by Anna Kim (Picture Book)

Danbi, a new student, wants to participate in the fun and games with her classmates. She decides to create a new game that will involve all the students in the school.

I’m New Here

by Anne Sibley O’Brien (Picture Book)

Discover what it might be like to be a new student from a different country. New students need the help of their fellow classmates to learn new ways of doing things and to feel included.

Lunch Every Day

by Kathryn Otoshi (Picture Book)

Bullies have feelings and needs like everyone else. One mother decides to help her son’s bully in a way that will transform both of their lives.

This Is How We Do It: One Day in the Lives of Seven Kids from Around the World

by Matt Lamothe (Juvenile Non-fiction)

This book is based on the lives of seven children from different countries around the world. Discover the similarities and differences between the ways various cultures live their daily lives.

All the Way to the Top: How One Girl’s Fight for American with Disabilities Changed Everything

by Annette Bay Pimentel (Juvenile Non-fiction)

Read the inspiring story of Jennifer Keelan-Chaffins, who at age 8 decided that she would participate in the Capitol Crawl demonstration on Capitol Hill in 1990. This demonstration persuaded Congress to pass the Americans with Disabilities Act.