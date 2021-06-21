Bookmarks | Westerville | July/August 2021

Recommended Reads from Annamarie Carlson, Youth Services Librarian

Eyes that Kiss in the Corners

By Joanna Ho (picture book)

A young Asian girl notices her eyes look different than her classmates’ eyes – but that doesn’t make them any less beautiful.

Camila the Record-Breaking Star

By Alicia Salazar (reader)

Camila wants to be a star! When she discovers that kids can break world records, she knows that this will be the way she becomes famous. But what record can she break?

Kidstory: 50 Children and Young People Who Shook Up the World

By Tom Adams (juvenile non-fiction)

Learn about 50 kids from around the world who created cultural, political or social change throughout history.

Lost in the Never Woods

By Aiden Thomas (teen fiction)

Five years after Wendy disappeared in the woods, more children start disappearing. To save them from the same fate as her brothers, Wendy must enter the woods and confront what she left behind.

Recommended Reads from Mindy Bilyeu, Adult Services Librarian

Wild Child: Adventure Cooking With Kids

By Sarah Glover

From cooking fish and corn on the cob over an open flame to baking bread in the great outdoors. This book follows the seasons to make your next family campout a delectable delight from winter to spring and summer to fall.

Three Dads and a Baby: Adventures in Modern Parenting

By Ian Jenkins

Meet Ian and his partners Alan and Jeremy as they go on an adventure to become parents. After overcoming many stumbling blocks, they ultimately become the first polygamous family to be named legal parents of a child.

Raising Boys to Be Good Men: A Parent’s Guide to Bringing up Happy Sons in a World Filled with Toxic Masculinity

By Aaron Gouveia

A guide for parents with 36 tips on how to raise sons in a world filled with gender norms. Written by a father whose tweet went viral when he supported his son wearing nail polish.

We Came, We Saw, We Left: A Family Gap Year

By Charles Wheelan

From Colombia to Cambodia, the Wheelan family travels for nine months across six continents with three teenagers in this pre-COVID adventure. Covering themes such as local politics, global economics and family dynamics.