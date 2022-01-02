Westerville Bookmarks | January/February 2022

Recommended Reads from Mindy Bilyeu, Adult Services Librarian

The Burnout Epidemic: The Rise of Chronic Stress and How We Can Fix It

by Jennifer Moss (Non-fiction)

Workplace well-being expert Jennifer Moss helps leaders and individuals prevent burnout and create healthier, happier and more productive workplaces.

The Plant Hunter: A Scientist's Quest to for Nature's Next Medicines

by Cassandra Leah Quave (Non-fiction)

A leading medical ethnobotanist tells us the story of her quest to develop new ways to fight illness and disease through the healing powers of plants in this uplifting and adventure-filled memoir.

by Bill Schutt (Non-fiction)

Zoologist Bill Schutt delivers a look at hearts from across the animal kingdom, from insects to whales to humans. Illustrated with black-and-white line drawings.

World War C: Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic and How to Prepare for The Next One

by Sanjay Gupta (Non-fiction)

CNN chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta, MD, offers an accessible, data-packed answer to our biggest questions about Covid-19: What have we learned about this pandemic and how can we prepare for – or prevent – the next one?

Recommended Reads from Alexx Burris, Youth Services Librarian

Puberty is Gross but Also Really Awesome

by Gina Loveless (Non-fiction)

From acne to technology, this comprehensive guide is a great resource for those who may be too nervous to ask questions aloud. Tweens will learn all about how their bodies and emotions will change in a vibrant format.

Taking Care of Me: Healthy Habits with Sesame Street

by Mari Schuh (Non-fiction Picture Book)

Join all your favorite Sesame Street friends as they share tips for developing healthy habits for young readers. This short (but sweet) book is a great introduction to hydration, exercise and more.

Yoga Animals: A Wild Introduction to Kid-Friendly Poses

by Paige Towler (Non-Fiction Picture Book)

Can you stretch like a giraffe? This bright picture book filled with wild animal photos will encourage movement and mindfulness. Yoga Animals includes photo and written instructions for yoga poses and fun animal facts.

Your Life, Your Way

By Joseph V. Ciarrochi and Louise L. Hayes (Teen)

In this interactive workbook for teens covers topics such as anxiety, self-confidence and building healthy relationships. Worksheets and reflection questions will help teens manage emotions and build resilience.

Chunky

by Yehudi Mercado (Graphic Novel)

Fans of Smile will love Hudi, a young, Mexican-Jewish boy who is on a journey to lose weight with the help of his imaginary mascot Chunky. A charming tale about finding yourself and loving who you are.

June Almeida, Virus Detective

by Suzanne Slade (Biography)

Learn about the life of June Almeida, who discovered the world’s first human coronavirus. June’s work continues to be used today in science’s efforts to understand COVID-19.

Run Mo Run

by David A. Adler (Reader)

He’s mastered basketball, football and soccer but now Mo is ready to run in his class relay race! He will learn all about teamwork and hard work in this great addition to the Mo series.

Baseball Baby

by Diane Adams (Board Book)

An adorable introduction to sports, Baseball Baby follows a toddler as he first learns about baseball while in the park with his family. Soon to be a part of a larger Sports Baby series!

Rivals

by Tommy Greenwald (Juvenile Fiction)

When a scandal threatens the biggest basketball game of the year, two teams must decide what’s most important: winning or doing the right thing. Told in social media posts, interviews and flashbacks, this book is a slam dunk!