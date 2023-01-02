Westerville Bookmarks | January/February 2023

Recommended Reads from Mindy Bilyeu, Adult Services Librarian

52 Ways to Walk: The Surprising Science of Walking for Wellness and Joy, One Week at A Time

by Annabel Streets (Non-fiction)

A short, user-friendly guide to attaining the full range of benefits that walking has to offer-- – physical, spiritual and emotional-- – backed by the latest scientific research to inspire readers to develop a fulfilling walking lifestyle.

Arrival Stories: Women Share Their Experiences of Becoming Mothers

by Amy Schumer & Christy Turlington Burns (Non-fiction)

Mothers share their birth stories of what it feels like when a woman first realizes she is a mother. Arrival Stories offers a panoramic view of motherhood and highlights the grave injustices that women of color face in maternal health care.

Blood Orange Night

by Melissa Bond (Non-fiction)

As Melissa Bond raises her infant daughter and a special- needs son, she suffers from unbearable insomnia. Following her doctor’s orders, she takes the pills night after night; until her body begins to shut down and she collapses while holding her daughter.

Breathing Lessons: A Doctor’s Guide to Lung Health

Bby MeiLan K. Han (Non-fiction)

An authoritative comprehensive guide to how our lungs work and how to protect them. Dr. MeiLan K. Han, a leading pulmonologist and a national spokesperson for the American Lung Association, takes readers on a fascinating tour of this most vital organ.

At Least You Have Your Health

Bby Madi Sinha (Fiction)

After a disastrous encounter with an entitled patient, Maya is forced to leave the city hospital where she’s spent her entire career. Meanwhile, her daughter is struck with a mysterious ailment, and she must race to uncover the reason before it’s too late.

Recommended Reads from Katie Ross, Youth Services Librarian

Foodie Facess

by Bill and Claire Wurtzel (Picture Book)

Children will feast on the funny and emotive faces in this book. Encourage your child to create their own versions of foodie faces using a healthy dose of fruit, vegetables and whole grains.

Pretend Soup and Other Real Recipes

by Mollie Katzen and Ann Henderson (Juvenile Non-fiction)

Katzen, famous for the Moosewood Cookbooks, writes recipes that make preschoolers the star of the kitchen.

The Poison Eaters: Fighting Danger and Fraud in Our Food and Drugs

by Gail Jarrow (Juvenile Non-Fiction)

Formaldehyde in milk? Copper in peas? In the late 1800s, these were ingredients found in food. Jarrow writes an engrossing account of Dr. Harvey Wiley, “the father of the FDA,” and his efforts to make food consumption safe for all.

Our Food: A Healthy Serving of Science and Poems

by Grace Lin and Ranida McKneally (Juvenile Non-Fiction)

Have you wondered why some cheeses are so stinky? This is one of the many questions children ask about the five food groups. Questions are answered through haiku poems written by Lin and scientific information by McKneally.

Kitchen Explorers!: 60+ recipes, experiments, and games for young chefs

By America’s Test Kitchen (Juvenile Non-Fiction)

Over 8,000 volunteer kids vetted the ideas and recipes in this book for America’s Test Kitchen. Get kids excited about cooking and trying new foods with the Make It Your Way Food Challenges, experiments and games.