Bookmarks | Westerville September/October 2020

Recommended Reads from Megan Chrusciel, Adult Services Librarian

Bodega Cat

By Louie Chin (picture book)

Chip, the resident cat living at the local bodega, will show you the ins and outs of his family’s bodega from chasing pigeons to sneaking bites of some of the best Dominican food in New York.

Katie’s Vet Loves Pets

By Fran Manushkin (reader)

Katie discovers a lonely, sick kitten, and immediately convinces her dad to help. Will their neighborhood vet, Dr. Wong, make the cat feel better?

Sadiq and the Pet Problem

By Siman Nuurali (first chapter)

Sadiq’s third grade class wants to adopt a classroom pet. Their teacher wants them to do the research first. How will they take care of it? Where will it live? What would make the perfect pet?

Clean Getaway

By Nic Stone (juvenile fiction)

Scoob is whisked away by his Grandma for a spring break road trip. He is quickly pulled into the past, learning about the green book that served as a travel manual for his African American grandparents in the 1960s.

Dog Named Beautiful: A Marine, a Dog, and a Long Road Trip Home

By Rob Kugler

A Marine returns home, mourning the loss of his brother in the conflict, only to discover his dog has cancer. He decides to take her on a road trip so she can live her best life, the rest of her life.

Mutual Rescue: How Adopting a Homeless Animal Can Save You, Too

By Carol Novello

This book is filled with personal stories chronicling the impact rescue pets have on their adopters’ lives and the science behind why these relationships are so transformative.

Downhill from Here: Retirement Insecurity in the Age of Inequality

By Katherine S. Newman

Learn about how inequality in the United States has contributed to the problem of retirement insecurity and the looming consequences of financial disparities.

This Chair Rocks: A Manifesto Against Ageism

By Ashton Applewhite

In this well- researched, yet humorous book, the author presents her manifesto in support of growing old while debunking myths about late life and exploring the history of ageism.

