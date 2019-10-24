Bookmarks | Westerville Nov./Dec. 2019

So Much to Celebrate: Entertaining the Ones You Love the Whole Year Through

By Katie Jacobs

Learn tips to throw creative parties both simple and lavish from a stylist who’s been featured in Martha Stewart Living amongst others.

Holiday Hacks: Easy Solutions to Simplify the Most Wonderful/Stressful Time of the Year

By Keith Bradford

With hundreds of tips for how to make your holidays go smoothly, this book is sure to have a hack in it for everyone.

Natural Feasts: 100+ Healthy, Plant-Based Recipes to Share and Enjoy with Friends and Family

By Ella Mills

Celebrating the holidays doesn’t mean you have to break your diet goals, and the author will show you how to eat clean, gluten-free and plant-based while entertaining guests.

The Farm Cooking School: Techniques and Recipes that Celebrate the Seasons

By Ian Knauer and Shelley Wiseman

Learn the techniques of past generations to make food year-round that is both delicious and seasonal.

Scandikitchen Christmas: Recipes and Traditions from Scandinavia

By Brontë Aurell

Scandinavians know how to do the holidays right, and with the tips and tricks in this book, your home can be hygge-ready come Christmas.

How to Make Your Own Ugly Christmas Sweaters: 20 Fun & Easy Holiday Projects to Craft and Create

By Nicolette Lafonseca

Ugly Christmas sweater parties are all the rage, and this year you could win the day by making your own ugly sweater with the fun ideas in this book.

Recommended Reads from Annamarie Carlson, Youth Services Librarian

Grandma’s Tiny House: A Counting Story!

By JaNay Brown-Wood (picture book)

Embrace the holiday spirit as the extended family arrives at Grandma’s house for a celebration. There are so many people coming to this scrumptious feast, the house might not be large enough to hold them all.

Pedro Keeps His Cool

By Fran Manushkin (reader)

Pedro and his friends visit the park to play in the snow, build snowmen, make snow angels, and lead snowball fights. Pedro decides to help his friend, Roddy, overcome his fear of sledding down the big hill.

The Sleepwalking Snowman

By Andres Miedoso (first chapter)

Desmond and Andres continue the hunt for supernatural creatures in their small town. This time, they stumble across a hoard of snowmen that seem to have minds of their own.

The Christmasaurus

By Tom Fletcher (juvenile fiction)

Wheelchair-bound William loves dinosaurs, and he is thrilled when Santa brings him a real one that is big enough to ride. Fast friends, William and his dinosaur set out on a crazy holiday adventure.

Bake Like a Pro!

By Falynn Koch (juvenile graphic novel)

Practice baking basics so you are prepared to make the perfect dessert for your family’s holiday feast.