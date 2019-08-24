Bookmarks | Westerville Sept/Oct 2019

www.westervillelibrary.org

Recommended Reads from Megan Chrusciel, Adult Services Librarian

The Black Elfstone

By Terry Brooks

A mysterious and deadly force is invading the land of Shannara, and the order of Druids seem alarmingly unconcerned. Can a group of outcasts get to the bottom of it?

The Night Circus

By Erin Morgenstern

Two talented magicians have been competing for decades to prove who is better at magic, using a fantastical circus as their dueling ground. When their protégés fall in love, things get complicated.

Uprooted

By Naomi Novik

Agnieskza lives in a quiet village in a valley, next to a forest overflowing with malevolent magic. A wizard known only as the Dragon keeps the darkness at bay, but at a steep price.

The Name of the Wind

By Patrick Rothfuss

An orphan grows up to become the world’s most notorious wizard. Now he is a simple barkeep, and the story unravels his journey from the streets, to magic school, to the life of a fugitive.

Recommended Reads from Annamarie Carlson, Youth Services Librarian

If I Had a Gryphon

By Vikki VanSickle (picture book)

Bored by her new pet hamster, Sam dreams of the magical creatures she would rather own. However, Sam soon realizes that taking care of a magical pet might be a little more work than she anticipated.

The Creature of the Pines

By Adam Gidwitz (juvenile fiction)

Elliot embarks on a wacky adventure with his new friend Uchenna as they learn about the secretive Professor Fauna and The Unicorn Rescue Society, a group of explorers who protect the world’s mythical creatures.

The Stonekeeper

By Kazu Kibuishi (juvenile graphic novel)

Dive into a fantastical world of strange magic, giant robots, and man-eating demons with everyday kids Emily and Navin who are just trying to move forward after the death of a beloved parent.