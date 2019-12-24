Bookmarks | Westerville Jan./Feb. 2020

National Geographic Complete Guide to Pet Health, Behavior, and Happiness: The Veterinarian's Approach to At-Home Animal Care

By Gary Weitzman

Learn basic first aid for your pet, as well as tips and tricks to keep your furry and feathered friends happy and healthy.

How to Be a Patient: The Essential Guide to Navigating the World of Modern Medicine

By Sana Goldberg, RN

A public health advocate and RN offers advice to help consumers more effectively navigate the healthcare jungle and learn to be a better advocate for themselves.

The Elephant in the Room: One Fat Man's Quest to Get Smaller in a Growing America

By Tommy Tomlinson

In this deeply personal memoir, a 400-pound man sets out on a quest to understand how he got to that point, and how his story reflects our nation as a whole.

The Nocturnal Brain: Nightmares, Neuroscience, and the Secret World of Sleep

By Guy Leschziner

A neurologist offers insights into our sleeping minds, from the disorders that disrupt our sleep to the neuroscience of why sleep is so important to our health.

Recommended Reads from Annamarie Carlson, Youth Services Librarian

The Field

By Baptiste Paul (picture book)

Children of Saint Lucia share their love for soccer with their community, forming teams, finding an open field, and wrangling spectators and players alike.

I Will Race You Through This Book!

By Jonathan Fenske (reader)

Can you beat Book-It Bunny to the end of this book? She has plenty of tricks up her sleeve to distract you— the competition is on!

Sadiq and the Fun Run

By Siman Nuurali (first chapter)

Sadiq wants to play football with all his friends, but his parents say he is too young. After being forced to join Run Club instead, Sadiq must figure out how to get along with his new teammates.

Love Double Dutch!

By Doreen Spicer-Dannelly (juvenile fiction)

Kayla is thrilled to take her double Dutch team to nationals, but her dreams are shattered when she has to move away for the summer. Can she find new teammates in time for the championship?

The Crossover

By Kwame Alexander (juvenile graphic novel)

Josh and Jordan live their basketball dreams while navigating the ups and downs of middle school and a dad who might be keeping a secret. The graphic novel adaptation of this Newbery-winning title does not disappoint.

Sports & Fitness: How to Use Your Body and Mind to Play and Feel Your Best

By Therese Kauchak Maring (juvenile nonfiction)

Learn about physical and mental fitness activities that help you feel good in your own skin.

Pele, the King of Soccer

By Eddy Simon (juvenile biography)

Learn about the life of Brazilian soccer star Pele in this graphic novel biography.

Training Camp

By Wesley King (teen fiction)

The West Bottom Badgers are the lowest-ranked basketball team in their league. From the poorest neighborhood in the magical kingdom of Dren, no one expects them to succeed until a new coach arrives with fresh ideas.