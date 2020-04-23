Bookmarks | Westerville May/June 2020

Recommended Reads from Megan Chrusciel, Adult Services Librarian

You Suck at Cooking: The Absurdly Practical Guide to Sucking Slightly Less at Making

Food

Learn how to suck less at cooking with these accessible tips, photos, and recipes for the culinary noob, from the creators of the hit YouTube channel, “You Suck at Cooking.”

The F*ck It Diet: Eating Should Be Easy

By Caroline Dooner

This scientifically sound (and hilarious) book encourages you to set aside fad diets and eat without guilt while exploring why diets so often fail.

Pressure Cooker: Why Home Cooking Won't Solve Our Problems and What We Can Do

about It

By Sarah Bowen

The authors tackle the romantic notion of the home-cooking movement and explore the ways it overlooks the class, race, and socioeconomic factors that make this option difficult for so many.

Where Cooking Begins: Uncomplicated Recipes to Make You a Great Cook: A Cookbook

By Carla Lalli Music

The food director of Bon Appetit invites readers to dive into cooking with her intuitive and laid-back cooking style and recipes.

Recommended Reads from Annamarie Carlson, Youth Services Librarian

Amy Wu and the Perfect Bao

By Kat Zhang (picture book)

Amy is thrilled to finally be old enough to make dumplings with her family, but hers keep coming out all wrong. Can Amy figure out the secret to a perfect bao?

Yasmin the Chef

By Saadia Faruqi (reader)

Yasmin is worried that her family’s cooking is too spicy for her friends, so her family challenges her to create her very own fantastic recipe.

Mindy Kim and the Yummy Seaweed Business

By Lyla Lee (first chapter)

Mindy’s favorite lunch includes her family’s traditional Korean dishes. While initially hesitant, her classmates soon realize that Mindy’s seaweed treats are delicious, forming a snack trading ring in the cafeteria.

Lights, Camera, Cook!

By Charise Harper (juvenile fiction)

Jump into the chaos and excitement of a televised kids cooking competition from the perspective of four of the talented young chefs.

Pizza and Taco - Who’s the Best?

By Stephen Shaskan (juvenile graphic novel)

Perfect for fans of Dog Man or Elephant and Piggie, follow the adventures of Pizza and Taco, two best-frenemies as they allow their competitive natures to shine through.

Food Fight!: A Mouthwatering History of Who Ate What and Why Through the Ages

By Tanya Steel (juvenile nonfiction)

Learn all about food: where it comes from, when it was discovered, and what people enjoyed munching on in the prehistoric era all the way to possible space foods of the future.