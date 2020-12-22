Bookmarks | Westerville January/February 2021

Recommended Reads from Annamarie Carlson, Youth Services Librarian

Becoming Muhammad Ali

By James Patterson and Kwame Alexander (juvenile fiction)

Before he was Muhammad Ali, Cassius Clay was a kid dealing with school, bullies and thieves, and discovering a passion for boxing. Combines illustrations, poetry and chapters of text in two voices.

How to Solve a Problem: The Rise (and Falls) of a Rock-Climbing Champion

By Ashima Shiraishi (juvenile nonfiction)

Discover how rockclimber Ashima solves a complex problem through various techniques such as breaking down a challenge into smaller parts and always trying again and again.

Fauja Singh Keeps Going: The True Story of the Oldest Person to Ever Run a Marathon

By Simran Jeet Singh (juvenile biography)

Learn about Fauja Singh, the first 100-year-old to run a marathon.

The Avant-Guards Volume 1

By Carly Usdin (teen graphic novel)

Charlie just transferred to the Georgia O’Keeffe College of Arts and Subtle Dramatics. She isn’t sure where she fits in until she discovers the school’s (terrible) basketball team.

Recommended Reads from Megan Chrusciel, Adult Services Librarian

Biography of Resistance: The Epic Battle Between People and Pathogens

By Muhammad H. Zaman

The author examines the unfolding health crisis of super bugs through a historical, cultural and scientific lens.

The Healthy Deviant: A Rule Breaker’s Guide to Being Healthy in an Unhealthy World

By Pilar Gerasimo

This guide to a healthier lifestyle encourages the reader to find a path to healthier eating and fitness that will fit their lifestyle, rather than a cookie cutter approach.

Food Fix: How to Save Our Health, Our Economy, Our Communities, and Our Planet – One Bite at a Time

By Mark Hyman

Examine the corrupt and dark reality of our global food system and discover how the food we eat doesn’t just affect our health but the health of our planet.

Heads Up: Changing Minds on Mental Health

By Melanie Siebert

In addition to explaining the groundbreaking psychiatric research that led to more compassionate and effective care, this book also delves into how trauma and social inequality affect one’s mental health.