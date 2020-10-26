Bookmarks | Westerville November/December 2020

For online library resources such as ebooks, digital magazines, kids activities and more, visit www.westervillelibrary.org.

Recommended Reads from Annamarie Carlson, Youth Services Librarian

Diwali Lights

By Rina Singh (board book)

Examine vivid photographs and simple, lyrical text celebrating the Indian festival of Diwali, the biggest and brightest Hindu festival.

Around the Table that Grandad Built

By Melanie Heuiser Hill (picture book)

A family gathers to share a bountiful meal with friends and neighbors, around a table filled with history and memories.

Mindy Kim and the Lunar New Year Parade

By Lyla Lee (first chapter)

Mindy is thrilled to celebrate Lunar New Year, even if she is missing her mom this year. However, nothing goes according to plan. Can Mindy and her family merge their old traditions with something new?

A Taste of the World: What People Eat and How They Celebrate Around the Globe

By Beth Walrond (juvenile nonfiction)

What does your family eat during the holidays? Take a trip around the world, learning about how cultures celebrate with different cuisines.

Recommended Reads from Megan Chrusciel, Adult Services Librarian

The Feast of Fiction Kitchen: The Ultimate Fan’s Guide to Food from TV, Movies, Games More

By Jimmy Wong, Ashley Adams

Make your next celebration or gathering themed to your favorite book, movie, TV show or more with these fun interpretations of dishes from pop culture hits.

The Peanuts Holiday Cookbook: Sweet Treats for Favorite Occasions All Year Round

Various authors

Get the whole family involved in the holiday celebration preparations this year with this guide to the Peanuts gang’s favorite treats.

My Drunk Kitchen Holidays!: How to Savor and Celebrate the Year: A Cookbook

By Hannah Hart

Fans of the hit YouTube series as well as those who don’t take life too seriously will love this hilarious guide to hosting celebrations.

Life Is a Party: Deliciously Doable Recipes to Make Every Day a Celebration

By David Burtka

After a lifetime of throwing epic parties and lavish gatherings, David Burtka is ready to share his easy-to-implement secrets to throwing a memorable bash.