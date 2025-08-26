The Big Bus brings learning right to your doorstep

Weather in Ohio can be unpredictable. The summer heat, however, is a constant companion. Visiting The Big Bus this summer, the heat was no less intense, but attendance was booming. Tables were set up under tents and the bus’s awning as the children of Abbey Lane Apartments practiced their reading, writing and math skills. Often, new attendees would ride up on bikes and scooters, curious to see what this big blue bus was all about.

× Expand Avery Gillis

First stop

Expand Avery Gillis

A unique approach to after-school learning, The Big Bus was founded by Tracy Davidson, a former member on the Westerville City Schools Board of Education, in 2022. The organization is a nonprofit that helps refugee and new American families learn English and get the educational support they need to thrive in Westerville and beyond.

The program was inspired by Davidson’s experience listening to the needs of mothers in the community.

“(Davidson) was specifically talking to a neighborhood that happened to be a Somali community … and time and time again, they came up with (the fact) that they needed help with tutoring and help with homework for their children. That was instantly where she came up with this idea,” Kelly Gurich, executive director of The Big Bus, says.

Shortly after Davidson’s revelation, the wheels of The Big Bus began to roll: a board was established, and a school bus was renovated to serve as a mobile classroom for students in preschool through fifth grade. The bus features seating, a mini library, a game center and even solar panels.

The bus made its first stop at Abbey Lane Apartments and has since expanded to make stops at Newcastle Townhomes and Charring Cross neighborhoods, developing a weekly schedule to expand access to educational resources.

Most recently, Big Bus II – a donated COTA bus – was launched to extend programming to middle and high school students and help increase access for students of all ages.

Meeting a need – on wheels

Expand Avery Gillis

There are opportunities for homework help around Westerville, so why is there such need for academic support within these communities? It all comes down to one major factor: accessibility.

“There’s after-school programming at the library, but you still need to be able to access those. That was the hurdle that most of these families see,” Gurich says.

Especially if both parents are working, families might not have reliable access to transportation to get children to and from after-school tutoring. A more flexible, mobile program was needed – and that’s what The Big Bus provides.

Since its start, the bus has quickly become a fun staple for children in the community, as students often run out to meet the bus.

“You’d think we had an ice cream truck,” volunteer Veronica Johnson says.

Games, puzzles and crafts are just as much a part of the programming as reading and math, making The Big Bus not only an educational space for students, but a fun one as well.

“You hear language skills being developed as well as working toward a common goal,” Board Vice Chair Nancy McFarland says.

The space is designed to be warm and welcoming. Its inviting atmosphere not only creates a safe place for learning, but also helps facilitate trust and connection – not just between kids and volunteers, but also amongst the kids themselves.

“We have students that come on the bus and say they want to live there!” Gurich says.

× Expand Avery Gillis

Creating access, building community

Expand Avery Gillis

As the program grew, the team realized there was a need to support the students’ families as well. Additional programming was added for parents and caregivers – meant to assist with everything from learning English to the ins and outs of school registration.

“We do our best to focus on serving the entire family. We do preschool all the way through 12th grade, but also the parent initiative,” Gurich says. “They wanted to learn to speak English to be able to help their children with their homework.”

Volunteers are a major part of what keeps the wheels turning on The Big Bus. While not a requirement, many volunteers are current or retired educators from around the area, and some even come directly from teaching at school to teach on the bus. They are not only a great resource for the kids and families, but they also foster an even deeper connection with their students by working with them one-on-one.

With its multigenerational approach and team of board members and volunteers, The Big Bus is committed and equipped to meet arising needs of the community.

× Expand Avery Gillis

Looking down the road

Expand Avery Gillis

While the bus was born out of a need for homework help, The Big Bus programming runs through the summer to provide education to students all year long. During the summer, the emphasis is on making sure that the skills learned in school are kept sharp so the kids can keep building on them once the new school year begins.

Since its beginning, The Big Bus has amassed more than 50 registered volunteers, completed more than 150 visits and made an economic impact of more than $20,000.

As such a young program, the advancements The Big Bus has made are impressive. The team aspires to add even more buses, eventually expanding to a fleet that serves an even larger area.

“We are a really innovative program that’s new and fresh but we are strong and we are expanding quickly, and the need, more than ever, is out there,” Gurich says.

Avery Gillis is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com