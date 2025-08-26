The BIA Parade of Homes returns to central Ohio

Expand M/I Homes

The Building Industry Association’s Parade of Homes returns to the Westerville area to showcase the best in central Ohio home design. With more than 50 participating properties, this year’s Parade promises to be an event packed with cutting edge home design.

A tradition started in the 1950s, the Parade of Homes has sought to bring the expertise of local builders directly to potential residents. For the past four years, the Parade has expanded outside of showcasing homes in a single development, fostering an even greater sense of community throughout the Columbus area.

This year, a variety of homes will be presented in Sunbury and Galena from designers such as M/I Homes, Wayne Homes and Ardent Communities.

M/I Homes features a single-family property located in the highly anticipated Miller Farm community in Galena. The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home boasts a spacious open concept that is perfect for residents who love hosting friends and family. The luxurious home features a three-car garage, full basement, walk-in pantry and stainless-steel modern finishes in the kitchen and bathrooms.

Wayne Homes features a single-family home located in Sunbury. The homestead-style property features four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms with a main floor primary suite. The interior of the home is flooded with natural light from unique floor-to-ceiling windows in the two-story great room.

The Parade of Homes also features properties outside of standard single-family homes. Ardent Communities will feature one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments in the Carlton at Berkshire community in Sunbury.

Located in a flourishing area, the community offers something for everyone. From a relaxing day at the resort-style pool to shopping and dining out, residents can expect a multifaceted living experience alongside high-quality interiors with modern finishes.

These homes and more will be available for touring during the Parade as guests are encouraged to take in each unique detail and connect with local builders. The 2025 Parade of Homes will run from September 18-28 from noon-6 p.m. each day. For more information visit www.biaparade.com

Avery Gillis is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.