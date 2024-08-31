BIA Parade of Homes comes to Westerville

The Building Industry Association (BIA) returns to Westerville for the annual Parade of Homes. This year’s Parade presents some of the most luxurious homes in central Ohio, featuring the best builders in town and their newest designs. There are more than 50 homes, including condominiums and multifamily options, entered in the 2024 Parade.

Several single family homes are located in and around Westerville as well as two multifamily options by Ardent Communities. From Sunbury to Evans Farm in Lewis Center and down to New Albany, there are many choices for a few fun days touring homes and gathering design inspiration.

Old World Custom Homes showcases its new build on a 2.64-acre lot, located on Harlem Estates Court. The Old World Custom Homes entry in 2023 won the Best Kitchen, Best Floorplan, Best Owner’s Suite, Best Interior Design and Best Overall $750,001 - $2,500,000 categories.

Expand Photo courtesy of 3 Pillar Homes

Pulte Group entered a variety of new homes located in and around Westerville. One of these, a property on Hackberry Avenue, is perfect for growing families wanting to live directly in the heart of town. With Heritage Park located around the block, this home has quick access to the surrounding community.

3 Pillar Homes showcases two properties located in Lewis Center with unique designs. The house on the highly coveted Evans Farm Drive has five bedrooms and five baths, with plenty of space for indoor and outdoor entertainment. With an open style concept, spacious kitchen and exterior porch, this home is a great option for a growing family.

The second home, located on Laguna Drive, is around the block from Alum Creek and the nearby dog park. It has three bedrooms and two full baths, as well as stainless steel details and modern appliances in the kitchen. This home features an oversized three car garage and a double-sized patio, along with a covered front porch.

3 Pillar also won multiple categories in the 2023 Parade including Best Curb Appeal, Best Living Space for their single family homes, as well as Best Community Amenities, Best Curb Appeal, Best Kitchen, Best Floor Plan, Best Interior Design and Best Overall $500,000 - $730,000 catergories for their condominiums.

CityScene Media Group, publisher of Westerville Magazine, is partnering with the BIA to create the Official Event Guide for the 2024 Parade. Guides are distributed at Parade of Homes and a digital edition with all home tour addresses can be accessed free at www.cityscenecolumbus.com.

Amber Phipps is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at aphipps@cityscenemediagroup.com.