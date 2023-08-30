BIA brings the Parade of Homes back with more to see

The Building Industry Association of Central Ohio’s 2023 Parade of Homes invites home buyers, builders and enthusiasts to tour Ohio’s best new builds. This year the parade features two homes from Westerville that prioritize spacious luxury living for young professionals and families. These homes feature access to local parks and an easy commute to downtown Columbus and other surrounding attractions.

M/I Homes returns to the parade this year with Townes at Hamilton. This community features single-family townhomes with open-concept floor plans and modern farmhouse exteriors. With two to three bedrooms, two and a half to three bathrooms and a two-car garage, this community is designed with families in mind. A central green space and access to Hoover Reservoir and Rocky Fork park promotes an active lifestyle. Additionally, the community is a short drive from downtown Columbus.

