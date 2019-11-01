Calendar | Westerville Magazine November/December 2019

Nov. 2

Otterbein Craft Bazaar

10 a.m.-4 p.m., The Point at Otterbein, 60 Collegeview, www.festivalnet.com

Nov. 7-9

Westerville North High School Theatre presents Dearly Departed

7 p.m., WNHS, 950 County Line Rd., www.wnhstheatre.org

Nov. 8

Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce Evening of Elegance 2019

6-10:45 p.m., Renaissance Hotel, 409 Altair Pkwy., www.westervillechamber.com

Nov. 10

Let Me Run Columbus Fall Fest 5K Presented by Wells Fargo

9:30 a.m., 325 N. Cleveland Ave., www.runsignup.com

Nov. 23

Picture an Old-Fashioned Christmas

12-4:30 p.m., Hanby House, 160 West Main St., www.hanbyhouse.org

Nov. 24

Swim with Santa

6-7 p.m., Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave., www.westerville.org

Nov. 30-Dec. 21

Good Medicine Productions presents Uptown Scrooge

Saturday and Sunday afternoons, 30 E. College Ave., www.goodmedicineproductions.org

Dec. 2-8

Snowflake Castle

Everal Barn and Homestead, 60 N. Cleveland Ave., www.westerville.org

Dec. 3

Hanby Christmas Open House

7-9 p.m., Hanby House, 160 West Main St., www.hanbyhouse.org

Dec. 5-7

Westerville North High School Theatre presents Senior-Directed One Acts

7 p.m., WNHS, 950 County Line Rd., www.wnhstheatre.org

Dec. 6

Tree Lighting Ceremony

5-9 p.m., Westerville City Hall, 21 S. State St., www.westerville.org

Dec. 7

Gingerbread Cottage Craft Show

10 a.m.-3 p.m., Westerville South High School, 303 S. Otterbein Ave., www.gingerbreadcottage.org

Dec. 15

Mom & Me Holiday Tea

10-11:30 a.m., Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave., www.westerville.org

Dec. 15

Westerville Symphony presents Sounds of the Season

5 p.m, Fritsche Theatre, Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St., www.westervillesymphony.org

Dec. 16

Fill-a-Cruiser

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Marc’s 111 Huber Village Blvd.; Walmart 50 E. Schrock Rd.

Dec. 12-13

Evening at the North Pole

6-7:30 p.m., Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave., www.westerville.org

Dec. 20

Uptown Holiday Ice Sculpture Tour

5 p.m., Uptown Westerville, www.shopuptownwesterville.com

Dec. 27

Phil Brown Basketball Classic

10 and 11:45 a.m.; 1:30, 3:15, 5 and 6 p.m., Otterbein University, 160 Center St., www.westerville.org