Calendar | Westerville Magazine November/December 2019

Nov. 2
Otterbein Craft Bazaar
10 a.m.-4 p.m., The Point at Otterbein, 60 Collegeview, www.festivalnet.com
Nov. 7-9
Westerville North High School Theatre presents Dearly Departed
7 p.m., WNHS, 950 County Line Rd., www.wnhstheatre.org
Nov. 8
Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce Evening of Elegance 2019
6-10:45 p.m., Renaissance Hotel, 409 Altair Pkwy., www.westervillechamber.com
Nov. 10
Let Me Run Columbus Fall Fest 5K Presented by Wells Fargo
9:30 a.m., 325 N. Cleveland Ave., www.runsignup.com
Nov. 23
Picture an Old-Fashioned Christmas
12-4:30 p.m., Hanby House, 160 West Main St., www.hanbyhouse.org
Nov. 24
Swim with Santa
6-7 p.m., Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave., www.westerville.org
Nov. 30-Dec. 21
Good Medicine Productions presents Uptown Scrooge
Saturday and Sunday afternoons, 30 E. College Ave., www.goodmedicineproductions.org
Dec. 2-8
Snowflake Castle
Everal Barn and Homestead, 60 N. Cleveland Ave., www.westerville.org
Dec. 3
Hanby Christmas Open House
7-9 p.m., Hanby House, 160 West Main St., www.hanbyhouse.org
Dec. 5-7
Westerville North High School Theatre presents Senior-Directed One Acts
7 p.m., WNHS, 950 County Line Rd., www.wnhstheatre.org
Dec. 6
Tree Lighting Ceremony
5-9 p.m., Westerville City Hall, 21 S. State St., www.westerville.org
Dec. 7
Gingerbread Cottage Craft Show
10 a.m.-3 p.m., Westerville South High School, 303 S. Otterbein Ave., www.gingerbreadcottage.org
Dec. 15
Mom & Me Holiday Tea
10-11:30 a.m., Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave., www.westerville.org
Dec. 15
Westerville Symphony presents Sounds of the Season
5 p.m, Fritsche Theatre, Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St., www.westervillesymphony.org
Dec. 16
Fill-a-Cruiser
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Marc’s 111 Huber Village Blvd.; Walmart 50 E. Schrock Rd.
Dec. 12-13
Evening at the North Pole
6-7:30 p.m., Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave., www.westerville.org
Dec. 20
Uptown Holiday Ice Sculpture Tour
5 p.m., Uptown Westerville, www.shopuptownwesterville.com
Dec. 27
Phil Brown Basketball Classic
10 and 11:45 a.m.; 1:30, 3:15, 5 and 6 p.m., Otterbein University, 160 Center St., www.westerville.org
