Abs-solutely essential core workouts

Yolanda Rooney is a certified personal trainer, registered yoga teacher and public speaker. She developed a group fusion method of training called Tiger Yoga and trains privately at Infinity Fitness in Westerville.

One of the questions I’m most commonly asked by new clients is “What is the absolute best type of workout?” I can respond to this quickly and with certainty: the best type of workout is the one you’re willing to do consistently.

Exercise is not a one and done activity. We have to continue to put work in if we want to see results. While every minute of the workout might not be enjoyable, if you stick to it long enough, you’ll certainly find a few exercises that you like. That is the key to consistency. Incorporate moves that make you feel strong and energized – that will keep you coming back for more. Then, you’ll begin to see results and that will motivate you further.

In addition, training your core is vital in any workout program. It will help you prevent injury, especially in your lower back. It will improve your posture and help keep your body properly aligned.

I’ve reached out to some of my favorite Westerville fitness fanatics and asked them to share one core exercise that they love to do. If you want to turn this list into a fun, effective core workout, just do each exercise for one minute, then repeat the entire circuit up to three times. Add your own favorite exercise to customize this workout and make it even more enjoyable!

You may recognize some of these Westerville locals who are happy to help you strengthen and tone your core.

Jonathan Wilcox: The Plank

A forearm plank is the perfect staple to your daily routine and your favorite core workout. It’s accessible to most people and can be modified easily. Make sure your forearms are parallel to one another so that you are keeping your upper back expanded. This will help you improve or maintain your posture rather than building shoulders that roll forward. The plank is great for your chest, shoulders, lats, abs, hips and thighs.

Julie Reid: Russian Twist

This exercise can strengthen your back and stabilize your hips. It’s a great way to train your transverse abdominal muscles and increase rotational strength. If you hold a weight while you do this exercise, you will engage your chest and shoulders as well. With consistency, you’ll notice improved muscle tone in your abdomen.

Jason Codrea: Side Plank with Reach Under

You’ll start this exercise in a side plank from your forearm with your top arm extended toward the ceiling. The image shows Jason in the second position, where you will take your top arm and reach under your side body. Return to the start position and repeat that motion for about 30 seconds on each side. This exercise will not only draw your abdomen inward and stabilize your core, but you’ll also be working on your internal hip rotation and you’ll strengthen your back and shoulders.

Audrey Namenyi: V-Ups

Trainer, Aubrey, chose challenging and very effective V-Ups as her favorite core exercise. You’ll start this exercise by lying on your back with your arms overhead. As you pull your low belly in, reach your arms and legs upward at the same time creating this “V” shape with your body. Return to the start position and repeat. You can modify this exercise by keeping your knees bent to reduce the amount of resistance it adds to your hips and lower back.

When starting any new fitness program, pay attention to your current level of fitness and build up gradually. Every exercise can and should be modified until you are able to complete the movement safely.