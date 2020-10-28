A Meal from Holiday Leftovers

For some reason, I always have extra cans of pumpkin the day after Thanksgiving. So, I found this recipe for pumpkin soup and make it every year! It’s a post-Thanksgiving feast meal – easy on the belly. Plus, since I’ve recently become vegetarian, I now use vegetable stock instead of chicken broth.

Pumpkin Soup

2 Tbsp. butter

2 large onions

2 cloves minced garlic

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 tsp. nutmeg

1/2 tsp. ground ginger

2 15-oz. cans pumpkin puree

2 cups chicken stock

2 cups water

1/2 cup heavy cream

Melt butter in large pot. Add sliced onions to the pan and cook for about 15 minutes, or until caramelized.

Add garlic, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger to the pot and continue to stir until spices are fully incorporated.

Add chicken stock slowly.

Add water and pumpkin puree and stir for one minute.

Turn heat to low and simmer for 20 minutes.

Turn off the stove and let cool for five minutes. Pour into blender and puree soup.

Stir in heavy cream and serve.

Want to add a bit of crunch to your soup? Try this four-ingredient recipe for homemade croutons!

4-5 cups cubed bread of choice

1⁄3 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

1/4 tsp. sea salt

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

In a large bowl, combine bread, garlic powder and salt. Drizzle olive oil over bread while stirring until coated.

Spread bread cubes onto a sheet pan. Bake for 10 minutes or until golden brown and crisp.

Note: bread may bake differently based on type! Just keep an eye on your croutons as they are in the oven.

Recipe for homemade croutons courtesy of Rachel Cooks

Jenette Moore is a Westerville resident. Submit your recipes and feedback at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.