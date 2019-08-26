A dazzling kitchen transformation that requires sunglasses

× Expand Photos courtesy of Kitchen Kraft Inc.

Looking at before and after photos, it appears Kitchen Kraft Inc. designers used the world’s most powerful teeth-whitening strips on this homeowner’s kitchen. It’s a trend senior designer Trish Takacs says she’s seen a lot in recent years; darker wood cabinetry with matching wood flooring is becoming more and more obsolete.

“White is always going to stay in style,” Takacs says, “but we also kept the warmth by adding dark hardwood floors. If we’d chosen stained wood for cabinets, it would have been too much.”

Because of the particular angles of the kitchen walls, Takacs worked to make the space highly functional. Once the structure of the room was set, she focused on making sure her client’s style was properly portrayed.

“I really tried to create the feel she wanted,” Takacs says. “She wanted white and light, so we did a blue glass backsplash and added more lighting.”

Small lights under and inside open, glass cabinetry give detailed brightness to the kitchen. The boxy fluorescent light originally over the island was taken out and replaced with beautiful, artistic lights that are not only functional but contribute to the kitchen’s open style and feel.

Additionally, the homeowners are tall, so Takacs made sure the island was heightened. Now the area is bar-height, and much more comfortable for dining and entertaining – it’s certainly the showpiece of the kitchen.

So, we seem to know what to look for when redesigning our dreams kitchens – add light, bright colors, open space, but what are big no-nos according to experts?

“The biggest thing is when people have certain ideas about where they want appliances that simply won’t work.” Takacs says. “Like, if the fridge is too far from the prep space or something won’t fit on a countertop.”

Although she never tries to outright say no, as a designer, Takis works with her clients to ease them out of poor decisions.

“Everyone’s kitchen is their own space, so I try not to say anything unless I know a particular choice would look horrible,” she says. “I will gently tell my clients that something won’t work and find something else that they love.”

She says people used to cut out images in magazines and bring them to her for inspiration, but nowadays, her clients use Pinterest. Even though you’ll get lost in the scroll, it’s an easy way to get inspired and find the looks you want.

“It’s funny, when I look at people’s Pinterest, there’s always a sort of trend in them like a similar look or color,” Takacs says. “Sometimes they go a little overboard and like so many things that may not necessarily go together.”

All in all, designers just want to make sure you like how your space feels. They want you to feel like it’s your style and your creation. Go crazy digging through magazines, Pinterest until your thumbs are sore, but most of all, have fun with it. Don’t stress – because while designers like Kitchen Kraft can’t help you with a hectic potluck or busy dinner party, they can help create a beautiful space.

Mallory Arnold is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.