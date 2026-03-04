A collaborative approach to a bathroom remodel

When homeowner Debbie decided the primary bathroom in her Highland Lake’s home needed an update, she knew exactly who to call.

When it comes to home renovations, Bill Maibach of Custom Home Works has been her go-to remodeler. Having previously worked together on multiple projects in her former home in Dublin – such as on a sunroom project and kitchen upgrades – they decided to team up again.

Expand Maggie Valentine

Function first

The primary bathroom remodel was done to improve accessibility and safety. With that goal in mind, features such as nonslip tile, a larger shower with a one-inch lip for future wheelchair accessibility and grab bars were added.

Though a partial remodel, the project did require some tearing out and rebuilding. For example, typical bathrooms in the Highland Lakes community feature Whirlpool tubs and smaller showers, but for this renovation, Maibach flipped the room’s layout to add the larger walk-in shower with an added bench. In place of the Whirlpool tub, Maibach installed a standalone soaker tub, to Debbie’s surprise.

Expand Maggie Valentine

“(The tub) is kind of something she's always wanted. So that was a little perk added to necessity,” Maibach says.

The doors in the bathroom were also a focal point. They decided the original doors should remain in order to match the closet door, but there was one caveat: the separate door to the toilet swung inward, creating an accessibility issue. So, they simply changed the original door into a pocket door.

“They wanted a pocket door there and bigger if they need wheelchair access or just crutches. Just kind of planning ahead,” Maibach says.

In the details

Throughout the process, many decisions were thoroughly thought over by Debbie and even tested before installation, including the non-slip tiles.

Expand Bill Maibach/Custom Home Works

“I brought a bunch of samples home and got my feet wet, and I tried to choose all the ones that were least slick. I'm happy with it,” Debbie says.

Debbie even assisted with sourcing some materials. For the shower walls, she wanted a specific color of Swanstone, a high-impact durable surface material, which was not available at the supply store. But, after a call to the manufacturer in Missouri, Debbie discovered there was a Swanstone wholesaler in Hilliard, and she made the drive and ordered it for Maibach.

In the end, Debbie selected modern, gray paint and tiles with a mix of black and brushed bronze hardware for the aesthetics of the bathroom. The black countertops and large glass block window remained the same, allowing plenty of natural light to flow into the space.

Long-term comfort

Expand Maggie Valentine

While the renovation took place over several weeks, Debbie made many of the decisions from her vacation home in Florida, leaving Maibach and his crew to complete the project. Without Pinterest or any research, Debbie discussed over the phone with Maibach the project design.

“It was long wanted, not long planned,” Debbie says.

Their years of working together continued to pay off. When Debbie returned from vacation, the bathroom was in good shape and Maibach discussed more suggestions with Debbie and her husband for an aging-in-place remodel.

Overall, the project showcases that both modern trends and accessibility enhancements can be prioritized to benefit homeowners for years to come.

“I just want to be able to stay here. I don't want to start thinking about moving someplace just because one of us is not able to get around right,” Debbie says.

Maggie Valentine is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.