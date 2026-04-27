A basement built for hobbies and entertainment

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Five years ago, when Kathy Lynch and her husband moved to Ohio from Colorado, they knew their Westerville home was destined to be a premier living space. While the majority of their Highland Lakes home remained unfinished at the time of move-in, Lynch was already envisioning the entertainment potential it held.

Now, after a year-long project, their 2,400-square-foot, unfinished basement has transformed into an expanded living space complete with a laundry room, gym area, kitchen, wine cellar, apothecary closet, dog wash station and a guest bedroom with an ensuite bathroom – perfect for both the Lynches and their guests.

“If someone comes to visit, they've got a bedroom, a bathroom, they have kind of a whole area. They can get up in the morning and make their coffee. They don't have us right on top of them,” Lynch says.

Steller Construction welcomed the project with open arms, with Lynch’s design plans helping from the initial steps of the design process all the way to its completion.

“It's really just asking questions about what they want the space to look like and what type of rooms they want,” says Tiffany Chandler, residential and commercial design director at Steller Construction. “It's helpful when they do have an idea and they can share what they're looking for in the space.”

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Blending style with hobbies

Lynch focused on keeping a sleek design while incorporating her Coloradan roots.

The blend of the two styles creates a modern look with pops of Tuscan elements. The light-colored space complements accents of wood and stone, and thanks to the added dog wash, any muddy paws from the Lynches’ two goldendoodle dogs will not pose a threat to the white walls or light gray carpet.

The home gym is an added benefit as it creates a new daily schedule for Lynch and her husband. With respective Pilates and rowing machines, the couple has added their new workout routine to their daily lives.

“It's perfect,” Lynch says. “I took what we had and what we wanted, and then just put it all together.”

In her free time, Lynch creates custom candles, shampoos and lotions, which became a major aspect when designing the space. A complete kitchen downstairs allows her to melt wax, mix scents together and minimize mess, while the added storage from the apothecary closet allows Lynch to easily enjoy her hobbies.

The kitchen has become the most practical addition as it creates a space for guests to gather in the mornings. The fridge is well-stocked with essential hosting items, while the other appliances maintain the option for Lynch to easily serve guests and clean up when the party is over.

“It's easy for everyone to come down and mingle and set up hors d'oeuvres,” Lynch says.

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Beyond the basement

After sharing the space with multiple family members and other visitors, Lynch has begun planning more opportunities for guests to enjoy the new basement. Lynch is especially excited about the potential use of space to host Christmas and other holidays.

“They’re coming for to visit soon, my grandson and one of my daughters, they’re just going to love it,” Lynch says, “We’ll all have fun.”

According to Lynch, the basement is still missing the finishing touch – a walkway to the backyard – which will be completed once Lynch designs the back patio of her dreams.

“It's very elaborate,” Lynch says. “I’ve already had a couple people ask me, ‘Could I move in?’”

Maggie Valentine is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.