2020 Holiday Gift Guide | Westerville Magazine

Fantasy Coiffures Salon

Give the gift of style with a luxury appointment with Fantasy Coiffures Salon. There’s nothing better than a fresh style, relaxing shampoo and style, a color retouching or just a nice cut! Prices vary between $15-90. www.westerville.salon

Otterbein Bookstore

Whether it’s gameday, a yoga class or just a run to the store, there’s no bad time to wear Otterbein spirit wear. www.bkstr.com/otterbeinstore

Celebrate Local

Choose from a collection of Ohio products from wines to treats to local goodies of all kinds! Show your love by gifting what makes Ohio so wonderful – all in one basket. www.celebratelocalohio.com

Amish Originals

So many choices for gifts! From rocking horses to art to home decor, check out the two floors of handcrafted options. www.amishoriginals.com

A Twist on Olives

For those who feel most at home in the kitchen, a good extra virgin olive oil or a balsamic vinegar is a treasure. With a wide, delicious selection from Italy, Spain, Greece, Chile and more, you’ll have just as much fun shopping as your loved one will have cooking. $28. www.atwistonolives.com

My Cousin’s Cottage

Find unique treasures and gifts at My Cousin’s Cottage, from dishware to décor to furniture. In every nook and cranny, you’ll find collectibles, kitchen essentials, seasonal gifts and artwork. www.mycousinscottage.com

Grandfather Clock Company

Time is ticking to find the perfect Christmas gift, and Grandfather Clock Company has the solution! Choose from grandfather, mantle cuckoo and more – it’s easy to lose track of time choosing from the wide selection. www.uptownwesterville.us/grandfatherclockcompany

American Girl Doll Store

Girl of the Year is an ’80s gal from California, loves Smiley’s Arcade and listening to music. Comes with her backstory book, Courtney Changes the Game. $110. www.americangirl.com

The Gemma Shop

If you’re layering up for cold weather, try these adorable cardigans and sweaters! Cardigans range in availability and prices. www.thegemmashop.com

Green Haven Living

This mini ecosystem replaces boring plastic plants and brings a sense of life to any home. Low maintenance, high enjoyment. $69.99. www.greenhaveneco.com

Westerville Florist

Every occasion can be celebrated with flowers. It’s a present that can be enjoyed even after Christmas day is over. www.westervilleflorist.net

Morgan’s Treasure

Morgan’s Treasure is a custom jewelry studio in the center of Westerville’s uptown district that specializes in custom and bridal jewelry, colored gemstone rings, pendants, earrings, and more. This 14-karat white gold, diamond and ruby necklace is perfect for the diehard Buckeye fan who likes the glitter and glam! www.morganstreasure.com

Asterisk Supper Club

Afternoon tea, craft cocktails and food that speaks. What more could you need? $10-25. www.asterisksupperclub.com

David Myers Art Studio and Gallery

From winter scenes around Westerville to energetic abstract pieces, there’s a piece of art for everyone. Starts at $25. www.davidmyersart.com

Shirley’s Popcorn

Shirley’s Popcorn has a flavor for everyone, from the classic Caramel Nut Cluster to the bold Afterburner. This is the perfect gift for the sweet tooth in your family. Starts at $37. http://www.shirleyspopcorn.com