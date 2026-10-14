Xochitl Mexican Cuisine adds new energy to Gahanna's Creekside District

× Expand Xochitl Mexican Cuisine

Something new is taking root in the heart of Gahanna’s Creekside District: the recently opened Xochitl Mexican Cuisine.

Located at Creekside Plaza, Xochitl offers an experience beyond that of a traditional Mexican restaurant, blending an expansive menu with an elegant ambiance – including panoramic views of Creekside Park, live music, and a welcoming space designed for everything from a casual night out with friends to a celebratory dinner with family.

The restaurant’s name – pronounced “soh-cheel” or “soh-chee” – means “flower” in Nahuatl, the Indigenous language of the Aztec people who resided in Central Mexico. The name hints at the fresh spirit the restaurant brings to the community.

“It started as an informal conversation with my (business) partner, Edgar, and myself,” explained Xochitl General Manager Gerardo Ramirez-Reyes. “He had a vacant space, and I have over 25 years’ experience in restaurant management. Going away from the colors, hats, and piñatas, we wanted to bring a more classic atmosphere and give authenticity through our menu instead.”

While Xochitl serves classic dishes such as street tacos, enchiladas, and burritos, as well as some Tex-Mex options, Ramirez-Reyes said the menu is distinct because it offers dishes from across Mexico rather than only its Central region. Mole Verde from Oaxaca, seafood from the Pacific Coast, carne asada from Northern Mexico and more – Xochitl has it all.

Another feature that sets Xochitl apart is its regular live music. Ramirez-Reyes said the restaurant welcomes both Hispanic and American bands to perform, creating opportunities for diners to experience different musical traditions while enjoying the lively yet laid-back atmosphere at Creekside.

“With the restaurant, there has been more life, more interaction – people can see the motion,” said Ramirez-Reyes. “Not even just our customers, but anyone already in the plaza is welcome to come, sit, and listen, have a good time, and enjoy the music.”

Just as Xochitl has excitedly welcomed the community, so too has Gahanna welcomed Xochitl. According to Ramirez-Reyes, ongoing renovations and investment in the Creekside District made the area a promising place to open the business – but as a longtime resident who has been involved in the community for years now, he also knew Gahanna would embrace the restaurant with open arms.

“Gahanna is a great city,” he said. “It’s central, the people here are wonderful, and there’s a lot of potential. Everyone has been so kind, from the people at the City to our customers to our neighboring businesses. Even the Mayor has visited us three or four times already.”

As Xochitl has continued to grow, Ramirez-Reyes said the staff has enjoyed getting to know diners on a name-to-name basis – something he cited as one of the most rewarding aspects of opening the restaurant so far.

Expand Xochitl Mexican Cuisine

Looking ahead, he said the long-term vision for Xochitl is to expand to multiple locations. However, Gahanna will always remain at the center of the restaurant’s operations.

“We want it to be known to the community that we belong to Gahanna; we want to be seen as part of the Gahanna culture,” Ramirez-Reyes said.

× Expand Ella Jay

Ella Jay is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.