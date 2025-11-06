Welcome from the Mayor | Fall 2025

Expand City of Gahanna

Dear Gahanna Residents,

As we step into another season in our wonderful city, I am reminded of what makes Gahanna such a special place to call home – the people who give their time, talents, and hearts to lift one another up. This issue of Uniquely Gahanna is a celebration of that spirit.

You may notice that this edition has a bit of a new look. We’re excited to share that the City is now partnering with CityScene Media Group to bring you this quarterly magazine. While the design and format may be a little different, our goal remains the same – to highlight the people, stories, and efforts that make Gahanna such a vibrant, connected community.

Our cover story highlights a local business owner who is using his gym to build both skills as well as confidence through mentorship and connections, shaping countless futures in the process.

You’ll read about the remarkable milestone of Gahanna Special Olympics and their volunteers, who have dedicated 20 years to creating a space where athletes can grow, compete, and shine. Their commitment also reminds us that success is not just measured in medals, but in confidence, courage, and friendship.

Discover how our School Resource Officers are working to build trust and understanding through everyday conversations with students. Their work proves that safety in our schools comes not only from presence, but from connection and care.

Take a moment to meet some Gahanna couples and volunteers who quietly make a powerful difference by delivering meals, kindness, and companionship to neighbors who need it most. Their acts of service remind us that compassion is the cornerstone of our community.

These stories, along with others included in this edition, reflect the heart of Gahanna: people coming together to support, encourage, and inspire one another. Whether through sports, service, mentorship, or simple conversation, our residents and the individuals who serve our city show every day that community is built by action and care.

Thank you for being part of what makes Gahanna such a vibrant and connected city. I am proud to serve alongside you – and even prouder to celebrate the people who make this community thrive.

Warm regards,

Laurie Jadwin – Mayor