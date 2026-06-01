Take advantage of Gahanna's green spaces this summer

In Gahanna, there’s no better way to spend the upcoming summer than outdoors. With more than 800 acres of parkland, 52 parks, and an abundant network of trails, there’s always somewhere new to explore. Beyond the scenery, Gahanna’s parks are designed to bring residents together, support well-being, and create space for the community to thrive.

“The Gahanna Parks & Recreation Department exists to create the opportunity for community, providing spaces for all people and all interests,” said Parks & Recreation Director Stephania Ferrell. “Parks allow residents to try new things, learn new skills, connect with neighbors, and take stewardship over where they live.”

From quiet walks along wooded trails and sunny afternoons spent at playgrounds, to programmed community events such as Creekside Live summer concerts, Gahanna’s parks make it easy to step away from the busyness of daily life and recharge.

“Outdoor time is essential to physical and mental wellness,” Ferrell said. “The park setting is healing. Parks offer a chance to get sunlight and fresh air, get your body moving, incorporate yourself into the community, and enjoy some peacefulness in a safe place that gives you separation from the hustle and bustle.”

Whether you’re looking to stay active, spend time with family and friends, or simply enjoy the tranquility of nature, you can experience it all in Gahanna this summer – one park at a time.

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Academy Park

Gahanna’s largest park, Academy Park spans more than 100 acres and offers something for every kind of outdoor enthusiast. Cast a line in the creek, explore miles of nature trails, or take on the multi-directional Mountain Bike Trail. With a well-loved playground, plus baseball diamonds and basketball courts, it’s a go-to spot for families, teens, and local sports teams alike.

Creekside Park & Arboretum

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Situated alongside Big Walnut Creek, Creekside Park serves as the central gathering place in Gahanna. Water features, scenic walkways, and picnic areas provide a relaxing atmosphere, while opportunities for fishing and some old-fashioned wading add to the experience. The adjacent arboretum – an Accredited Level 1 arboretum – features more than 40 labeled tree species, and the Big Walnut Trail connects visitors to other parks throughout the City. Additionally, paddleboats and kayaks are available to rent during the summer. Visit PaddleGahanna.com to learn more.

Creekside Park & Plaza also hosts numerous community events throughout the summer. Don’t miss:

Creekside Live – Fridays: May 29, June 26, July 31

Gahanna Market – Wednesdays: June 10, July 8, August 5, September 9

Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival® - Friday, June 19-Sunday, June 21

Creekside Hops & Vines Festival – Saturday, August 29

Friendship Park

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Located near Gahanna’s Historical Settlement, Friendship Park blends open green space with active amenities across nearly 23 acres. Once home to the Big Walnut Country Club – one of the first country clubs in the nation for Black community members – the Park now invites visitors to enjoy pickleball and basketball courts, a Story Trail, a rentable gazebo, and a spacious playground. Nature trails and access to both Rocky Fork and Big Walnut Creek make it easy to add a little adventure, whether that’s wading, fishing, or kayaking.

Friendship Park also hosts Gahanna’s summer movie series Cinema Under the Stars. This year’s dates and movies include:

Friday, June 12: Wicked for Good

Friday, July 10: National Treasure

Friday, August 7: A Minecraft Movie

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Gahanna Woods State Nature Preserve

Known for its unique ecological features, Gahanna Woods State Nature Preserve offers a quieter, more immersive outdoor experience. The Preserve, one of only 54 such preserves in the State, is home to Ohio’s only known population of cypress-knee sedge, an endangered grass-like plant found in its wetland area. Visitors can also spot blooming wildflowers, explore buttonbush swamps and vernal pools, and wander through nearly 100 acres of forest along miles of hiking trails – ideal for birdwatching or simply enjoying the natural surroundings.

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Hannah Park

With picturesque views and versatile gathering spaces, Hannah Park is a popular choice for everything from family reunions to special events. A barn-style shelter overlooking a small pond creates a scenic focal point, while tennis, pickleball, and basketball courts offer plenty of ways to stay active. A playground and one-mile walking path round out the experience.

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Pizzurro Park & Dog Park

For those bringing along four-legged friends, Pizzurro Park & Dog Park is a must-visit. The Dog Park features four fenced acres designed for off-leash play, including separate areas for small and large dogs, and an agility course suited for all sizes.

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Sunpoint Park

Sunpoint Park is designed with inclusivity in mind, offering an accessible playground that welcomes children of all ages and abilities. Shaded seating areas provide a comfortable place to relax, while nearby basketball courts and restrooms add convenience for a full afternoon at the Park.

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Woodside Green Park

Blending recreation with natural beauty, this 32-acre park offers a little bit of everything. Visitors can enjoy a playground, Nature Play Area, ball fields, and a reservable shelter, along with heated restrooms for added comfort. The pond provides opportunities for catch-and-release fishing, while a canoe and kayak launch offers access to Big Walnut Creek. A multipurpose trail also connects north to Academy Park and south toward the Gahanna Municipal Golf Course, making it a great starting point for a longer hike or bike ride.

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McCorkle Park

Split into upper and lower sections, McCorkle Park offers plenty of space for both play and relaxation. “Upper” McCorkle Park features soccer and football fields, a playground, and ample parking, while a paved trail leads to “Lower” McCorkle Park, home to an additional full-size soccer field. “Lower” McCorkle Park also connects to the Big Walnut Trail, providing easy access to nearby destinations such as the Municipal Golf Course and a bridge crossing Big Walnut Creek.

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Headley Park

As one of Gahanna’s premier athletic complexes, Headley Park is a hub for sports and community events. The 33-acre facility features 12 fields, a concession stand, and a pavilion with restrooms, making it a popular destination for soccer tournaments. Visitors can also enjoy a new playground with a shaded picnic area – a welcoming space for families to relax between games.

Other Green Spaces to Enjoy

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Gahanna Municipal Golf Course

One of the few remaining municipal courses in Central Ohio, Gahanna Municipal Golf Course is a nine-hole regulation, par 35 course featuring 3,050 yards of golf, with a layout gentle enough for beginners as well as challenges that are appealing to more advanced players. Relatively flat terrain makes the course easy to walk, while well-groomed fairways and greens alongside several water hazards and strategically placed bunkers offer players a chance to fine-tune their skills.

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Big Walnut Trail

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Winding through the heart of the community, the Big Walnut Trail is a key part of Gahanna’s nearly 20-mile trail system, featuring dedicated multi-use paths, signed bicycle routes, bicycle lanes, and paved shoulders. The Trail connects to many of the City’s parks and outdoor spaces, including Academy Park, Woodside Green Park, Gahanna Municipal Golf Course, Creekside Park & Plaza, Veterans Memorial Park, and the Gahanna Swimming Pool – making it easy to explore Gahanna on foot or by bike. And while you’re strolling through the Trail, check out the Bright Blocks, a partnership between the Gahanna Area Arts Council and the Department of Parks & Recreation, which showcases the work of local artists.

As part of the larger Central Ohio Greenways system, the Trail will continue to expand in the coming years, with a planned connector extending the Trail south to Pizzurro Park scheduled for construction in 2028.

Ella Jay is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com