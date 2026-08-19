Uniquely Gahanna Welcome from the Mayor | Summer 2026

Dear Gahanna Residents,

Expand City of Gahanna

It is my pleasure to welcome you to this special edition of Uniquely Gahanna, dedicated to a milestone moment in Gahanna’s history – the opening of our new Civic Center.

This project represents far more than a new facility. It reflects decades of public service, careful planning, and a shared commitment to ensuring our community is well-positioned for the future. Our former City Hall, which opened in the early 1970s and was renovated in the early 1990s, along with our Police Headquarters, which was last renovated in 1992, have served us well for many years. But as Gahanna has grown, so too has the need for spaces that better support how we serve residents today and how we will continue to provide essential services into the future.

At its heart, the Civic Center project is about bringing people, services, and community connection together in a more integrated way. It is designed to improve how our teams work alongside one another, strengthen public safety readiness, and expand opportunities for engagement and programming across all ages.

This edition will take you behind the scenes of that journey – how the project came to be, the community needs that helped shape it, and the vision and goals that guided its development. You will also learn about the many Gahanna-based businesses and partners that played a role in bringing this investment to life, reflecting the strength, capability, and collaboration of our local economy.

Most importantly, you will see how this project will enhance the delivery of City services in meaningful ways, from improving coordination across departments, to enhancing training for first responders, to creating a more accessible and welcoming experience for residents.

As we welcome you into this new space, I am grateful for the collaboration, patience, and pride that so many have brought to this effort. This is a shared accomplishment – one that reflects both where we have been and where we are going together.

Thank you for being part of this journey.

Yours in service,

Mayor Laurie A. Jadwin