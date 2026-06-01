Uniquely Gahanna Welcome from the Mayor | Spring 2026

Dear Gahanna Residents,

Expand City of Gahanna

As spring and summer arrive, this edition highlights many of the activities, programs, and people that continue to shape the character and energy of our community.

Inside, you’ll find details on a full range of opportunities to get out and enjoy Gahanna. From seasonal festivals and the monthly Gahanna Market, to live outdoor concerts, camps, swim days at our pools, and a variety of program offerings at the local library, there are plenty of ways to get out, connect with neighbors, and take part in what’s happening across our community.

You’ll also discover several new businesses that have recently opened in the City, including a unique experiential dining destination on the City’s west side that adds something new and engaging to our local business landscape. Each new opening strengthens our local economy and expands the variety of experiences available right here in the community.

Whether attending a neighborhood event, exploring a new local business, participating in a community program, or simply spending time with family and friends around the city, there are countless ways to stay connected and engaged in the months ahead. I hope this season gives you a chance to get out, discover something new, and enjoy all that Gahanna has to offer.

Warm regards,

Laurie A. Jadwin – Mayor