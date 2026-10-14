Uniquely Gahanna Welcome from the Mayor | Fall 2026

Dear Gahanna Residents,

Expand City of Gahanna

As you flip through this edition of Uniquely Gahanna, you’ll find stories about the people, organizations, and investments that continue to strengthen our community. From neighbors supporting one another to new opportunities taking shape across the City, these pages highlight what makes Gahanna such a special place to call home.

This issue celebrates the many ways our residents create connection and make a difference. You’ll meet inspiring members of our community, including Marilyn Dandria, whose decades-long involvement at the Gahanna Senior Center reflects the importance of friendship and belonging, and Alison Lonsbrough, whose journey with Gahanna Special Olympics demonstrates resilience, determination, and the power of community support. You’ll also learn about organizations helping residents thrive, from the Gahanna-Jefferson Education Foundation and the Gahanna Parks & Recreation Foundation to the two.fifty.four Teen Center, which provides an inclusive space for young people to connect and grow.

You’ll also find stories about how Gahanna is planning for the future. Learn about the team working to secure grants and outside funding that help stretch local resources, read about new medical practices investing in our community, and explore information about proposed Charter amendments that will appear on the November ballot.

As Gahanna continues to grow, what remains constant is the commitment of our residents, businesses, volunteers, and community partners who make this city a welcoming place for all. Thank you for the role you play in shaping Our Gahanna every day.

I hope you enjoy this edition and the stories that remind us that Gahanna is more than a place to live. It is a community where people connect, contribute, and belong.

Yours in service,

Mayor Laurie A. Jadwin