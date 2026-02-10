Uniquely Gahanna Welcome from the Mayor | Winter 2026

Dear Gahanna Residents,

Our first Uniquely Gahanna edition in 2026 shares stories that reflect our commitment to investing in our city’s future – and to one another. Each feature highlights progress that is helping our community to remain strong, welcoming, and prepared for tomorrow.

Get a glimpse of the new Gahanna Lincoln High School, a modern, state-of-the-art learning environment designed to support students, educators, and families for decades to come. This facility is more than a building; it’s a promise to our young people that their education and opportunities matter here.

We also spotlight a new private development project that will bring added energy, activity, and investment to the Creekside District, helping to create a vibrant, walkable downtown where resident and visitors can gather, support local businesses, and enjoy all that our community has to offer.

Public safety remains an area where our city continues to lead. In this issue, you’ll learn how the Gahanna Division of Police earned its first-ever national accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA), reaffirming our Division’s commitment to professionalism, accountability, and community trust in modern day policing.

Our Parks & Recreation feature highlights strategic investments across the City. From routine improvements to exciting new projects, these efforts reflect a long-term commitment to stewardship – helping our parks remain vibrant, welcoming spaces that enhance quality of life for residents today and for generations to come.

Behind the scenes, we’re investing in our workforce as well. A new training program is helping city employees grow their skills, strengthening our operations and creating new career pathways in the process.

Finally, this issue celebrates the heart of our community. From preparations for the America250 celebration, to a local gaming business that draws visitors from across the region, to the moving story of a local family navigating their infant’s heart surgery, these stories remind us that connection and care define who we are.

With so much underway and more ahead in the new year, there is a great deal to be excited about as our city continues to grow and thrive. I look forward to what we’ll accomplish together.

Warm regards,

Laurie Jadwin – Mayor