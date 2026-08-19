Uniquely Gahanna Events Calendar | Summer 2026

Sunday, August 23

MUDDY MILER

Presented by Tina Wedebrook Re/MAX Connection

Gahanna Swimming Pool, 1-4 p.m.

Gahanna.gov

Sunday, August 23

29TH ANNUAL TASTE OF GAHANNA

Presented by the Gahanna Area Chamber of Commerce

Edison Brewing Company, 5-8 p.m.

GahannaChamber.org

Saturday, August 29

CREEKSIDE HOPS & VINES FESTIVAL

Presented by the Gahanna Parks & Recreation Foundation

Creekside Plaza, 6-11 p.m.

GahannaPRF.org

Wednesday, September 9

GAHANNA MARKET

Creekside Plaza, 4-7 p.m.

Gahanna.gov

Thursday, September 10

DOGGY DIP

Hunters Ridge Pool, 5-6 p.m. (small dogs); 6 – 8 p.m. (large dogs)

Gahanna.gov

Saturday, September 19

TOUCH-A-TRUCK

Hannah Park, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Gahanna.gov

Sunday, September 27

MILL STREET MARKET

Presented by the Gahanna Historical Society

Creekside District, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

GahannaHistory.com

Saturday, October 3

BASSETFEST

Presented by the Ohio Basset Hound Rescue, Inc.

Pizzurro Dog Park, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

OhioBassetRescue.org

Saturday, October 10

CLEANER GREENER GAHANNA LITTER PICK-UP

Presented by Make Gahanna Yours

Friendship Park, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

MakeGahannaYours.com

Saturday, October 17

FALL SHRED & E-RECYCLE EVENT

Former Gahanna City Hall (200 S. Hamilton Road), 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Gahanna.gov

Friday, October 23

GREAT GAHANNA GOBLIN FEST

Presented by KEMBA Financial Credit Union

Academy Park, 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Gahanna.gov

Wednesday, November 11

VETERANS DAY CEREMONY

Presented by the Gahanna Veterans Memorial Committee

Veterans Memorial Park, 11 a.m.

GahannaVets.org

Sunday, November 22

HOLIDAY LIGHTS CELEBRATION

Presented by Visit Gahanna

Creekside District, 3-6:30 p.m.

VisitGahanna.com