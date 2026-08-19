Uniquely Gahanna Events Calendar | Summer 2026

Sunday, August 23
MUDDY MILER
Presented by Tina Wedebrook Re/MAX Connection
Gahanna Swimming Pool, 1-4 p.m.
Gahanna.gov
Sunday, August 23
29TH ANNUAL TASTE OF GAHANNA
Presented by the Gahanna Area Chamber of Commerce
Edison Brewing Company, 5-8 p.m.
GahannaChamber.org
Saturday, August 29
CREEKSIDE HOPS & VINES FESTIVAL
Presented by the Gahanna Parks & Recreation Foundation
Creekside Plaza, 6-11 p.m.
GahannaPRF.org
Wednesday, September 9
GAHANNA MARKET
Creekside Plaza, 4-7 p.m.
Gahanna.gov
Thursday, September 10
DOGGY DIP
Hunters Ridge Pool, 5-6 p.m. (small dogs); 6 – 8 p.m. (large dogs)
Gahanna.gov
Saturday, September 19
TOUCH-A-TRUCK
Hannah Park, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Gahanna.gov
Sunday, September 27
MILL STREET MARKET
Presented by the Gahanna Historical Society
Creekside District, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
GahannaHistory.com
Saturday, October 3
BASSETFEST
Presented by the Ohio Basset Hound Rescue, Inc.
Pizzurro Dog Park, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
OhioBassetRescue.org
Saturday, October 10
CLEANER GREENER GAHANNA LITTER PICK-UP
Presented by Make Gahanna Yours
Friendship Park, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
MakeGahannaYours.com
Saturday, October 17
FALL SHRED & E-RECYCLE EVENT
Former Gahanna City Hall (200 S. Hamilton Road), 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Gahanna.gov
Friday, October 23
GREAT GAHANNA GOBLIN FEST
Presented by KEMBA Financial Credit Union
Academy Park, 5:30-9:30 p.m.
Gahanna.gov
Wednesday, November 11
VETERANS DAY CEREMONY
Presented by the Gahanna Veterans Memorial Committee
Veterans Memorial Park, 11 a.m.
GahannaVets.org
Sunday, November 22
HOLIDAY LIGHTS CELEBRATION
Presented by Visit Gahanna
Creekside District, 3-6:30 p.m.
VisitGahanna.com