Uniquely Gahanna Events Calendar |Spring 2026

Through November (First Saturday of the Month)

Gahanna Settlement Open Houses

Presented by the Gahanna Historical Society

106 S. High Street, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

GahannaHistory.com

Saturday, June 6

Gahanna Bananas vs. The Ohio Village Muffins Baseball Game

Presented by the Gahanna Historical Society

Jefferson Elementary, 12 p.m.

GahannaHistory.com

Wednesday, June 10

Wednesday, July 8

Wednesday, August 5

Wednesday, September 9

Gahanna Market

Creekside Plaza, 4-7 p.m.

Gahanna.gov

Saturday, June 13

Gahanna Pride

Presented by the Gahanna Pride Network

Headley Park, 1-5 p.m.

GahannaOhioPride.com

Friday, June 19-Sunday, June 21

Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival

Presented by Visit Gahanna

Creekside District

VisitGahanna.com

Friday, June 26

Friday, July 31

Creekside Live

Creekside Rotary Stage, 7-10 p.m.

Gahanna.gov

Friday, July 3

Independence Day Celebration – 250 Years of America

Gahanna Municipal Golf Course, 5-11 p.m.

Gahanna.gov

Saturday, July 4

July 4th Parade

Presented by Gahanna Lions Club

Begins behind Clark Hall, 10:30 a.m.

E-Clubhouse.org/Sites/GahannaOH/

Monday, July 20-Friday, July 24

Gahanna Junior Police Academy

TBD, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Registration Required: Gahanna.gov

Saturday, August 1

Pelotonia

Morrison Road/Taylor Road, 7 a.m.

Pelotonia.org

Tuesday, August 4

National Night Out

Headley Park, 6-8 p.m.

Gahanna.gov

Saturday, August 8

Vettes, Rods, and Classics

Presented by the Capital City Corvette Club

AEP Ohio (700 Morrison Road), 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

CapCityCorvette.com

Saturday, August 15

Live in Gahanna, ProMusica

Presented by the Gahanna Area Arts Council

Headley Park, 5-9 p.m.

GahannaArts.org

Sunday, August 23

Muddy Miler

Presented by Tina Wedebrook, RE/MAX Connection

Gahanna Swimming Pool, 1-4 p.m.

Gahanna.gov

Sunday, August 23

29th Annual Taste of Gahanna

Presented by the Gahanna Area Chamber of Commerce

Edison Brewing Company, 5-8 p.m.

GahannaChamber.org

Saturday, August 29

Hops & Vines

Presented by the Gahanna Parks & Recreation Foundation

Creekside Plaza, 5-11 p.m.

GahannaPRF.org