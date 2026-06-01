Uniquely Gahanna Events Calendar |Spring 2026

Through November (First Saturday of the Month)
Gahanna Settlement Open Houses
Presented by the Gahanna Historical Society
106 S. High Street, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Saturday, June 6
Gahanna Bananas vs. The Ohio Village Muffins Baseball Game
Presented by the Gahanna Historical Society
Jefferson Elementary, 12 p.m.
Wednesday, June 10
Wednesday, July 8
Wednesday, August 5
Wednesday, September 9
Gahanna Market
Creekside Plaza, 4-7 p.m.
Saturday, June 13
Gahanna Pride
Presented by the Gahanna Pride Network
Headley Park, 1-5 p.m.
Friday, June 19-Sunday, June 21
Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival
Presented by Visit Gahanna
Creekside District
Friday, June 26
Friday, July 31
Creekside Live
Creekside Rotary Stage, 7-10 p.m.
Friday, July 3
Independence Day Celebration – 250 Years of America
Gahanna Municipal Golf Course, 5-11 p.m.
Saturday, July 4
July 4th Parade
Presented by Gahanna Lions Club
Begins behind Clark Hall, 10:30 a.m.
E-Clubhouse.org/Sites/GahannaOH/
Monday, July 20-Friday, July 24
Gahanna Junior Police Academy
TBD, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Registration Required: Gahanna.gov
Saturday, August 1
Pelotonia
Morrison Road/Taylor Road, 7 a.m.
Tuesday, August 4
National Night Out
Headley Park, 6-8 p.m.
Saturday, August 8
Vettes, Rods, and Classics
Presented by the Capital City Corvette Club
AEP Ohio (700 Morrison Road), 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Saturday, August 15
Live in Gahanna, ProMusica
Presented by the Gahanna Area Arts Council
Headley Park, 5-9 p.m.
Sunday, August 23
Muddy Miler
Presented by Tina Wedebrook, RE/MAX Connection
Gahanna Swimming Pool, 1-4 p.m.
Sunday, August 23
29th Annual Taste of Gahanna
Presented by the Gahanna Area Chamber of Commerce
Edison Brewing Company, 5-8 p.m.
Saturday, August 29
Hops & Vines
Presented by the Gahanna Parks & Recreation Foundation
Creekside Plaza, 5-11 p.m.