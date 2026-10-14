Uniquely Gahanna Events Calendar | Fall 2026

Friday, October 23

Great Gahanna Goblin Fest

Presented by KEMBA Financial Credit Union

Academy Park, 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Gahanna.gov

Thursday, October 29

Trick-or-Treat

6-8 p.m.

Gahanna.gov

Tuesday, November 3

Election Day

6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

OhioSOS.gov

Wednesday, November 11

Veterans Day Ceremony

Presented by the Gahanna Veterans Memorial Committee

Veterans Memorial Park, 11 a.m.

GahannaVets.org

Sunday, November 22

Holiday Lights Celebration

Presented by Visit Gahanna

Creekside District, 3-6:30 p.m.

VisitGahanna.com

Monday, November 23-Monday, January 4

Holiday Lights Display

Creekside Park & Plaza

Sundays-Thursdays, 5-9 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays, 5-10 p.m.

Gahanna.gov

Saturday, December 5

The Santa Race 5K and Little Reindeer Dash

Presented by Visit Gahanna

McCorkle Park, 9 a.m.

TheSantaRace.com

Saturday, December 5

Victorian Christmas Celebration

Presented by the Gahanna Historical Society

Gahanna Historical Settlement, 12-2 p.m.

GahannaHistory.com

Saturday, December 12 & Saturday, December 19

Santa at the Log House

Presented by the Gahanna Historical Society

Gahanna Historical Settlement, 6 p.m.

GahannaHistory.com