Uniquely Gahanna Events Calendar | Fall 2026

Friday, October 23
Great Gahanna Goblin Fest
Presented by KEMBA Financial Credit Union
Academy Park, 5:30-9:30 p.m.
Gahanna.gov
Thursday, October 29
Trick-or-Treat
6-8 p.m.
Gahanna.gov
Tuesday, November 3
Election Day
6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
OhioSOS.gov
Wednesday, November 11
Veterans Day Ceremony
Presented by the Gahanna Veterans Memorial Committee
Veterans Memorial Park, 11 a.m.
GahannaVets.org
Sunday, November 22
Holiday Lights Celebration
Presented by Visit Gahanna
Creekside District, 3-6:30 p.m.
VisitGahanna.com
Monday, November 23-Monday, January 4
Holiday Lights Display
Creekside Park & Plaza
Sundays-Thursdays, 5-9 p.m.
Fridays and Saturdays, 5-10 p.m.
Gahanna.gov
Saturday, December 5
The Santa Race 5K and Little Reindeer Dash
Presented by Visit Gahanna
McCorkle Park, 9 a.m.
TheSantaRace.com
Saturday, December 5
Victorian Christmas Celebration
Presented by the Gahanna Historical Society
Gahanna Historical Settlement, 12-2 p.m.
GahannaHistory.com
Saturday, December 12 & Saturday, December 19
Santa at the Log House
Presented by the Gahanna Historical Society
Gahanna Historical Settlement, 6 p.m.
GahannaHistory.com