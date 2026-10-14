Uniquely Gahanna Events Calendar | Fall 2026

Uniquely Gahanna

Friday, October 23 

Great Gahanna Goblin Fest 

Presented by KEMBA Financial Credit Union 

Academy Park, 5:30-9:30 p.m. 

Gahanna.gov 

Thursday, October 29

Trick-or-Treat

6-8 p.m.

Gahanna.gov 

Tuesday, November 3

Election Day

6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

OhioSOS.gov

Wednesday, November 11 

Veterans Day Ceremony 

Presented by the Gahanna Veterans Memorial Committee 

Veterans Memorial Park, 11 a.m. 

GahannaVets.org 

Sunday, November 22  

Holiday Lights Celebration 

Presented by Visit Gahanna 

Creekside District, 3-6:30 p.m. 

VisitGahanna.com 

Monday, November 23-Monday, January 4

Holiday Lights Display

Creekside Park & Plaza

Sundays-Thursdays, 5-9 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays, 5-10 p.m.

Gahanna.gov

Saturday, December 5

The Santa Race 5K and Little Reindeer Dash

Presented by Visit Gahanna

McCorkle Park, 9 a.m.

TheSantaRace.com

Saturday, December 5

Victorian Christmas Celebration

Presented by the Gahanna Historical Society

Gahanna Historical Settlement, 12-2 p.m.

GahannaHistory.com

Saturday, December 12 & Saturday, December 19

Santa at the Log House

Presented by the Gahanna Historical Society

Gahanna Historical Settlement, 6 p.m.

GahannaHistory.com