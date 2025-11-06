Uniquely Gahanna Events Calendar | Fall 2025

Tuesday, November 4

ELECTION DAY

Polls open from 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, November 11

VETERANS DAY CELEBRATION

Veterans Memorial Park, 11 a.m.

Presented by the Gahanna Veterans Memorial Committee

GahannaVets.org

Friday and Saturday, November 21 and 22

HOLIDAY MOVIES

Gahanna Sanctuary, 7 p.m.

Presented by Make Gahanna Yours

MakeGahannaYours.com

Sunday, November 23

HOLIDAY LIGHTS CELEBRATION

Creekside District, 3 – 6:30 p.m.

Presented by Visit Gahanna

VisitGahanna.com

Monday, November 24 through Tuesday, January 6

HOLIDAY LIGHTS DISPLAY

Creekside Park & Plaza

Sundays-Thursdays, 5 – 9 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays, 5 – 10 p.m.

Gahanna.gov

Monday, December 1 through Thursday, December 25

SANTA HOTLINE – (614) 478-1061

Presented by Visit Gahanna and FutureCom Technologies

VisitGahanna.com

Beginning Tuesday, December 2

GIVE TO GAHANNA

Presented by a committee of the Gahanna Area Arts Council

GivetoGahanna.org

Friday and Saturday, December 5 and 6

HOLIDAY MOVIES

Gahanna Sanctuary, 7 p.m.

Presented by Make Gahanna Yours

MakeGahannaYours.com

Saturday, December 6

THE SANTA RACE 5K AND LITTLE REINDEER DASH

Academy Park, 9 a.m.

TheSantaRace.com

Saturday, December 6

VICTORIAN CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION

Gahanna Historical Settlement

Presented by the Gahanna Historical Society

12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

GahannaHistory.com