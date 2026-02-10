Uniquely Gahanna Events Calendar | Winter 2026

Sunday, February 15
2026 Gahanna Chocolate Walk
Creekside District, 1-5 p.m.
Presented by Give to Gahanna
tinyurl.com/2026GahannaChocolateWalk
Saturday, March 28
Eggs-Hilarating Egg Hunt
Hannah Park, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
(Sensory-friendly timeslot: 10:30 a.m.)
NEW DATE
Saturday, April 18
GAHANNA BIKE RODEO
Location: TBA, 9– 11 a.m.
Saturday, April 18 – Saturday, April 25
Free Tree Giveaway
Gahanna Residents in Need (GRIN)
161 Granville Street
Saturday, April 25
Spring Litter Clean-Up
Friendship Park, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Presented by Make Gahanna Yours
Saturday, May 2
Herb Day
Creekside Plaza, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Presented by Visit Gahanna
Saturday, May 2
4th Annual Walk In Our Boots 5K
Veterans Memorial Park, 10 a.m.
Presented by American Legion Post #797
NEW DATE
Saturday, May 9
Shred & E-Recycle Event
200 S. Hamilton Road, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Monday, May 25
Memorial Day Ceremony
Veterans Memorial Park
Presented by the Gahanna Veterans Memorial Committee
SAVE THE DATE:
Friday, June 19 – Sunday, June 21
Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival
Creekside District
Presented by Visit Gahanna