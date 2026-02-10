Uniquely Gahanna Events Calendar | Winter 2026

Uniquely Gahanna

Sunday, February 15

2026 Gahanna Chocolate Walk

Creekside District, 1-5 p.m.

Presented by Give to Gahanna

tinyurl.com/2026GahannaChocolateWalk

Saturday, March 28

Eggs-Hilarating Egg Hunt

Hannah Park, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

(Sensory-friendly timeslot: 10:30 a.m.) 

Gahanna.gov

NEW DATE

Saturday, April 18

GAHANNA BIKE RODEO

Location: TBA, 9– 11 a.m.

Gahanna.gov

Saturday, April 18 – Saturday, April 25

Free Tree Giveaway

Gahanna Residents in Need (GRIN)

161 Granville Street

Gahanna.gov

Saturday, April 25

Spring Litter Clean-Up

Friendship Park, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Presented by Make Gahanna Yours

MakeGahannaYours.com

Saturday, May 2

Herb Day

Creekside Plaza, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Presented by Visit Gahanna

VisitGahanna.com

Saturday, May 2 

4th Annual Walk In Our Boots 5K

Veterans Memorial Park, 10 a.m.

Presented by American Legion Post #797

AL797OH.org

NEW DATE

Saturday, May 9

Shred & E-Recycle Event

200 S. Hamilton Road, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Gahanna.gov

Monday, May 25

Memorial Day Ceremony

Veterans Memorial Park

Presented by the Gahanna Veterans Memorial Committee

GahannaVets.org

SAVE THE DATE:

Friday, June 19 – Sunday, June 21

Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival 

Creekside District

Presented by Visit Gahanna

CreeksideBluesAndJazz.com