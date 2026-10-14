Two local practices find room to grow in Gahanna

Expand City of Gahanna Dr. Leila Javidi (third from left) and Dr. Courtney Kauh (fifth from left) joined by Mayor Laurie Jadwin, City staff, and representatives of Canini and Associates for their groundbreaking at 490 Crescent Circle.

Ohio is gaining national attention as a place to do business. CNBC recently named Ohio as the #1 state in the nation for business, and much of the state’s growth is being felt here in Central Ohio. Gahanna is growing right along with it, welcoming new businesses, developments, and services to the community.

Among the latest additions is a new medical office building being developed through a collaboration between women-led and physician-led practices: Dr. Leila Javidi’s Rebel + Thrive, a direct primary care practice, and Dr. Courtney Kauh’s Revive Eye and Face, an oculoplastic practice. The new building, currently under construction at the Crescent at Central Park, will give both growing practices their own dedicated spaces while bringing two distinct approaches to health care together under one roof.

For Javidi and Kauh, the project represents more than a new space. It’s an opportunity to grow practices around the kind of personalized care they believe in while giving Gahanna residents more opportunities to find that care close to home.

Rebel + Thrive

When Javidi decided to open her own practice, she hoped to create a primary care experience centered around accessibility and a deeper understanding of patient needs.

Expand Dr. Leila Javidi Dr. Leila Javidi

From that vision, Rebel + Thrive was born. The direct primary care practice, which began seeing patients in April 2025, operates through a membership model, allowing patients direct access to Javidi for their primary care needs.

“I’m here to help them get the care they need when they need it, not when the problem has already gone away,” Javidi said. “Accessibility is everything in healthcare.”

Javidi said this model allows her to structure appointments around the individual patient’s needs. Initial visits average around 90 minutes, with other visits lasting at least 30 minutes or longer. The goal is more direct access to the physician and an ongoing doctor-patient relationship, stemming from a smaller list of patients and longer, more tailored appointments.

Without a brick-and-mortar location, Rebel + Thrive has operated through home health visits. However, Javidi’s goal was always to open a dedicated office.

An opportunity to establish a permanent location in Gahanna arose in late 2025. Having already practiced in the area, Javidi saw this as a way to remain accessible to her patients while building Rebel + Thrive into the practice she envisioned.

Expand City of Gahanna Dr. Javidi checks on the construction process.

That vision is now becoming a reality, as Javidi joins Kauh in developing the new medical office building at 490 Crescent Circle. Rebel + Thrive broke ground on its new location in summer 2026, marking an important step for a practice that began without a permanent home.

“Gahanna in general is such a great location,” Javidi said. “There are so many things coming up. Gahanna is growing, and it’s exciting.”

Her 2,500-square-foot space will include three exam rooms which are intentionally larger than the standard medical office. She hopes that the space can serve the community beyond appointments, and she has a large extra room that she plans to use for monthly community-building events.

Looking ahead, Javidi hopes Rebel + Thrive will expand and create opportunities for other physicians looking to practice under this type of model.

Revive Eye and Face

Oculoplastic surgeon Kauh founded Revive Eye and Face to specialize in cosmetic and reconstructive procedures involving the eyes and face, including eyelid surgery and brow lifts. The practice also offers cosmetic skin treatments such as lasers, chemical peels, and microneedling.

Expand Eyelid Surgery Columbus Ohio Dr. Courtney Kauh

Kauh initially worked in The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, where she trained residents and fellows, but she eventually sought the opportunity to create a private practice centered on more in-depth communication with patients.

She established Revive Eye and Face as a boutique, concierge-style practice, working with a small team that allows for close bonds between patients and staff.

“The goal of my practice was for a smaller volume of patients to allow me to have dedicated time with them, so I could really educate them about their treatment options and talk more in depth about what their goals are,” Kauh said.

As a Columbus native, Kauh has always been familiar with Gahanna and saw the community as an area experiencing significant development and continued growth. She also viewed its location as a major advantage. With its location just off of I-670, she sees patients from many Central Ohio communities, including Hilliard, Dublin, and Grove City. Because she also treats patients from around the country, Gahanna’s proximity to the airport is key.

Kauh started by subleasing space from an existing practice in town. As Revive Eye and Face grew, she began looking for a dedicated space – and found an opportunity to build one alongside Javidi.

Expand City of Gahanna Inside Revive Eye and Face

“The process has been great,” Kauh said. “Gahanna has been very open to the growth of medical practices in the area.”

The developers are hoping to complete the building by the end of 2026, though Kauh anticipates the move could take place in early 2027. The new medical office building will give Revive Eye and Face a permanent home while allowing Kauh to expand the range of services she can offer her patients, from cosmetic treatments to surgical offerings.

The expansion is also a personal milestone for Kauh, who never expected entrepreneurship to become part of her professional journey.

“I’m proud of the relationships I’ve been able to build with my patients, but I’m also proud of myself for becoming an entrepreneur and building my own practice,” Kauh said. “Owning a business is not something I ever thought I would do when I was younger.”

Megan Brokamp is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mbrokamp@cityscenemediagroup.com.