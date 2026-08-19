Three Local Companies. One Shared Vision.

The best public investments create value in multiple ways. Throughout the development of the Gahanna Civic Center, the City partnered with local businesses to help bring its vision to life – reinvesting dollars back into the community while drawing on the expertise of companies that know Gahanna best.

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Designing the Foundation: Advanced Civil Design, Inc.

Located on Science Boulevard, around the corner from the new Civic Center, Advanced Civil Design, Inc. (ACD) has called Gahanna home since the early 2000s. Over the past two decades, the firm has grown steadily, expanding its reach to projects across the region and into North Carolina, where it has an additional branch.

As the City began the Civic Center project, ACD was engaged to lead site surveying work and civil design. ACD’s work focused on transforming an existing property into a modern, functional space – no small feat given the complexities of redevelopment.

“There was an existing site there, an existing building and parking lot, and we redeveloped it into the site it is now,” said Tom Scheck, Project Manager for ACD.

One of the biggest challenges involved reworking stormwater systems while maintaining environmental integrity. The team incorporated green infrastructure elements, including bioswales, to improve water quality and enhance the site’s aesthetics.

“The biggest, most challenging aspect was redoing the stormwater detention and water quality aspects of the site,” Scheck explained.

Beyond the technical work, this project carried a personal aspect for Scheck and his colleagues.

“This project was really exciting,” he said. “Our office is right there in Gahanna, so that certainly means a lot. There was that added desire to want to do something for the community that would really stand out and that was a really great product for all involved. It’s fun to drive by and see the end product.”

"It gives me a lot of pride to know that we were able to participate and assist in developing a top-notch facility for the City of Gahanna." - John Enderle, Terracon

Ensuring Structural Integrity: Terracon

Also contributing to the project was Terracon, located on Morrison Road. The firm has been part of the Gahanna community since 1991, and while it now operates more than 180 offices nationwide, its local roots remain strong.

Terracon initially contributed to the Civic Center project in its preliminary stages, offering pro bono environmental consulting to help assess the viability of the site at 825 Tech Center Drive before any formal steps were taken. Later, the firm played a key role in materials testing throughout construction – ensuring everything from soil and foundations to steel and concrete met strict standards.

John Enderle, Senior Consultant and Project Manager for Terracon, has been involved with his company and the City for decades, which made this project especially meaningful.

“For me personally, it gives me a lot of pride to know that we were able to participate and assist in developing a topnotch facility for the City of Gahanna to move their operation forward,” he said.

Seeing the transformation unfold over time has been particularly rewarding.

“Watching all of the brainstorming and development activity to bring 825 Tech Center Drive to fruition was very satisfying for someone who’s been involved with the community for as long as I have,” Enderle said.

× Expand City of Gahanna New audio-visual technology installed by American Sound.

Bringing Technology to Life: American Sound

Bringing a different layer of expertise to the project, American Sound, located on Taylor Road, helped to add cutting-edge audio-visual technology to the Civic Center. While the company’s roots trace back more than 40 years to Covington, Kentucky, its Gahanna branch – opened just two years ago – has quickly become an integral part of the local business landscape.

At the Civic Center, American Sound installed AV systems in 81 different spaces, ranging from simple office setups to highly sophisticated environments such as Council Chambers.

“The Council Chambers system is a fully networked system consisting of 12 seated locations with individual microphones and video displays, an auto-tracking camera system that focuses on whoever is speaking, and dual video projection screens so everyone can see,” said Ted Karl, American Sound’s Director of Operations. “A system like that requires a significant amount of setup and a fully integrated control system to make sure it’s easy to use and reliable.”

The company’s work extended to community-focused areas, including the Senior Center, the lobby, and training rooms – ensuring the building is as functional as it is welcoming.

For American Sound, choosing Gahanna as a location was intentional.

“We definitely looked at a number of properties around Columbus, but when it came right down to it, Gahanna gave us the best accessibility to the highway,” Karl noted.

But beyond logistics, American Sound’s local branch in Gahanna helped to create a deeper connection to this project.

“Being walking distance to the new building and having it in the same community where we chose to put our office location definitely brings a sense of community, purpose, and pride to doing this job,” he said. “We deal with a lot of large corporations. Those office locations are spread out, but to be able to contribute to the community and have a part in this new building is unique.”

A Shared Sense of Pride

Though each company brought different expertise to the project, they share that common thread: a deep connection to Gahanna and a strong sense of pride in contributing to a facility they will see nearly every day.

From reimagining infrastructure to ensuring structural safety and integrating advanced technology, these local partners helped to transform a vision into a civic landmark. Their work not only supports the daily operations of City government, but it also reflects the spirit of collaboration that defines Gahanna, redefining what can be accomplished when a community builds something together.

Dan Pearlman is the Communications Manager for the City of Gahanna.