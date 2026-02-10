Thoughtful investments strengthening parks, trails, and everyday life in Gahanna

Parks do more than provide places to play – they shape the character of a community. In Gahanna, that character has been steadily strengthened through thoughtful planning, persistence, and a shared commitment to investing wisely in amenities that improve everyday quality of life.

That commitment was reaffirmed in 2023 with the adoption of Gahanna’s Comprehensive Parks Master Plan. Developed with extensive resident input over a year’s time, the Plan confirmed that our residents value our beautiful parks and green spaces, trails, and the opportunity to spend time outdoors – whether that means walking, biking, playing, or simply enjoying nature close to home.

The progress we see today did not happen overnight. Just a few years ago, Gahanna faced significant challenges, as there was little funding available for capital improvements. Roadwork was limited, park projects were largely paused, staffing levels were reduced, and recreational programming suffered.

Faced with reductions to programs and services, residents stepped forward, voiced their concerns, and overwhelmingly supported and campaigned for Issue 12 – an income tax increase that passed overwhelmingly in May 2019.

The dollars generated from Issue 12 are expressly dedicated to capital investments in parks, infrastructure, facilities, and public safety, as well as operational support for those essential city services. That decision marked a turning point, allowing the City to begin reinvesting in the amenities that matter most to residents.

Visible Improvements Across the City’s Park System

Since the passage of Issue 12, Gahanna has been making up ground by focusing on strategic investments in its parks and recreation system, guided by resident feedback.

Residents have seen the addition of a new splash pad at the Gahanna Swimming Pool, adding a new amenity for pool users while also striking a balance to serve the broader community.

Four of the City’s 17 playgrounds have been completely rebuilt to date, replacing aging equipment with modern play structures designed for multiple ages and abilities. Those playgrounds include Upper McCorkle and Woodside Green Parks on Gahanna’s west side, as well as Ambassador Park to the north, and Headley Park on the City’s east side.

Seeking to ensure that Gahanna parks and playgrounds are more welcoming for all, the Parks & Recreation Department partnered with speech pathologists in Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools and the Gahanna Parks & Recreation Foundation to install communication signboards in multiple parks to enhance accessibility.

“We really put a lot of time and thought into what equipment we’re choosing and how that’s going to challenge kids’ growth and development, while keeping them excited and engaged at the appropriate level,” said Parks & Recreation Director Stephania Bernard-Ferrell. “It’s looking at how we can be truly inclusive, not just compliant.”

Looking ahead in 2026, two more playgrounds will be completely rebuilt – one at Friendship Park and one at Ashburnham Park. Outdated equipment will be completely replaced with new equipment that was selected based upon resident input, reflecting the needs and desires of park users. Pizzurro Park, a favorite of dog owners in the City, will see new shade and play structures added as well.

Beyond improvements to the City’s parks and playgrounds, additional recreational staff have been hired, allowing the Parks & Recreation team to expand camps and programming for residents of all ages, addressing the growing demand for more after school and summer activities.

Outdoor enthusiasts have also benefited from a new mountain bike trail. Officially opened in 2025, the Trail creates a fresh way to experience nature for riders of all skill levels, as well as walkers who enjoy scenic paths.

At the same time, the City has continued to address deferred maintenance, including trail repairs and repaving, ensuring existing assets remain safe and usable.

In Creekside Park, the opening of a new certified Arboretum has added another layer of value – preserving natural habitat, enhancing walking trails, and offering outdoor educational opportunities for residents of all ages.

Looking Ahead: Continued Investment in 2026

The momentum continues. Later this year, the City will celebrate the opening of the Outdoor Exploration Center on Price Road. This project transforms a previously abandoned house into a welcoming space for recreational programs, community meetings, and outdoor education. Located next to the Big Walnut Trail, the Center will create new opportunities for nature-based classes and programming.

One of the most significant investments to be made in 2026 is the start of a $6 million renovation of Academy Park, which will begin later this year. One of Gahanna’s most heavily used parks, Academy Park is located at the junction of the Big Walnut Trail and the Mountain Bike Trail, and is also home to youth baseball, a popular playground, and a variety of community activities.

“What makes Academy Park so special is that it does so many things for our community,” Bernard-Ferrell said. “It’s a major trailhead, a hub for sports, and a destination for families.”

The Park is due for a comprehensive upgrade. Planned improvements include a fully rebuilt playground, a new shelter house, expanded parking to meet current demand, enhanced lighting, and ADA-compliant features throughout.

Trails That Connect the Community

Trails remain a top priority. The Big Walnut Trail already serves as the backbone of Gahanna’s trail system, connecting parks, neighborhoods, and amenities. Since 2019, the trail has grown from four miles to roughly six miles within the City.

The upcoming southern extension of the Big Walnut Trail – slated for construction in 2028 to align with LinkUS-funded work in Columbus – will complete Gahanna’s segment to the City’s southern border. This final section will finally connect a longstanding vision of a continuous route through the City, allowing users to travel from Westerville to downtown Columbus, visiting many of Gahanna’s key destinations along the way.

“This has been a plan for decades,” Parks & Recreation Project Manager Catherine Eichel said. “I am so blessed to be sitting in this time where we get to complete this vision of this regional trail. I’m standing on the shoulders of so many people before me that have put all this time into visioning this trail system.”

A Foundation for the Future

With revitalized parks, expanding trails, and long-awaited projects coming to life, Gahanna’s park system is entering a new era – one built on careful planning, resident priorities, and wise investment of taxpayer dollars that will serve residents for generations to come.

“It’s now understood that parks are not just a nice-to-have,” Bernard-Ferrell said. “They’re not just the icing, they’re part of the foundation of the community.”

Megan Brokamp is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mbrokamp@cityscenemediagroup.com.