The next century of education

Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools recently cut the ribbon for the new Gahanna Lincoln High School, a testament to the community’s commitment to education.

January 10, 2026, was an exciting day as District, building, and local leaders were on hand to welcome our community to its new learning space. The day was marked by an air of excitement for the more than 2,000 community members who were able to see the new space. The building is a showcase for what happens when a community comes together.

“You invested your trust and your hard-earned resources into this project because you believed in our students,” GJPS Superintendent Dr. Tracey Deagle said during her remarks at the ribbon cutting. “This building is a result of that heart. It’s a home that matches the talent of the Lions who walk these halls and a commitment to inspire, challenge, and keep them safe.”

The new GLHS, which is nearly 500,000 square feet, has already revolutionized the learning experience for students. The building was designed with modern education in mind, offering spaces filled with natural light that are ready for collaborative learning. Students began in the new building after winter break and had a couple of days in the space before the ribbon cutting.

“This is such an amazing achievement that our school and community got to experience in the new building,” GLHS Student Council President Deana Tilahun said. “I hope they really appreciate it as much as we are right now.”

Many of the classrooms are situated in Prides on three floors. The Prides are interdisciplinary, encouraging staff and students to work together across subject areas, deepening the learning. In the center of each Pride, and scattered throughout the entire building, are areas for students to collaborate and work together to solve problems.

“In the old building, we often asked, ‘How do we make this work?’ but in this new building, we ask, ‘How far can we go?’” GLHS Principal Jessica Williams said. “We have the specialized spaces every student needs to thrive, ensuring that no matter their path, they have a place to excel.”

The new building offers new spaces for the entire Gahanna-Jefferson community to come together. There is a new auditorium and new competition gym, both of which allow for more spectators than the previous building. Connected to the gym is a three-court fieldhouse, including an indoor batting cage area.

Dining is another unique piece of the building. Instead of a traditional cafeteria for all students to get their meals and eat, the new high school has three distributive dining areas. In the commons on both the north and south ends of the building, there are dining areas where students have a variety of meal options to choose from. There is a third servery on the second floor that offers more grab-and-go options.

Instead of all students sitting in one area to eat, there are a wide array of seating options throughout the building, including the courtyard when the weather gets nicer. The increased dining capacity has made it possible for closed lunches, meaning all students will remain in the building to eat their meals.

Students will also remain in the building for the duration of the day, with no need to travel to Clark Hall for classes. With the expanded capacity of the new GLHS, all classes that were at Clark Hall have been moved to the new building. These two changes have allowed for our building to become a more secure campus.

“Being able to have the students all under one roof for the whole day is a big step in keeping everyone safe,” Williams said. “Knowing that our students can remain with our staff from the start of the school day to the end of the school day is fantastic.”

While January 10 brought the community immense pride and joy with the ribbon cutting and tours of the new building, it also brought nostalgia. In addition to seeing the new space, everyone had the opportunity to see the old building one last time. Alumni and community members alike were able to explore old spaces, reminisce about their time in the building and say goodbye to a space that has supported education for nearly 100 years.

The abatement process for the old high school began shortly after the open house, and the demolition will commence once that is completed. The GLHS Alumni Association will be organizing a brick sale once the old building comes down, so be sure to follow their social media channels to learn more.

While the day celebrated both buildings, the ribbon cutting was a point in time that has changed the trajectory of education in this community.

“In 1928, the leaders of this community looked toward a future they could only imagine,” Williams said during the ribbon cutting ceremony. “Today, we do the same. We are not just opening the doors to a building, we are opening doors to a new era of achievement for every student who calls Gahanna Lincoln High School home.”

Erick Starkey is the Public Information Coordinator for Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools.