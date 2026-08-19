Solar carports and a growing local partnership

Sustainability is built into Gahanna's new Civic Center in ways that extend well beyond the building itself. Designed with the future in mind, the project demonstrates how thoughtful public investment can advance environmental stewardship, innovation, and local partnerships. Among its most visible features are the newly installed solar carports, constructed by a company that recently established its presence in Gahanna just up the street on Tech Center Drive.

Burns & Scalo Roofing played a key role in bringing this sustainable feature to life. The company celebrated the ribbon cutting of its new Ohio headquarters in Gahanna last April, marking a significant milestone in its long history.

A Family Legacy, Growing in Gahanna

Burns & Scalo is a 70-year-old, family-owned business that began in Pittsburgh. Now in its second generation of leadership under Jack Scalo, the company is preparing to pass the torch to the third generation, as his son John steps into a future leadership role.

The company expanded into Central Ohio in 2007, operating from several locations before choosing Gahanna as the permanent home for its regional headquarters.

“It’s been really good, and we’re loving it,” said Scalo. “It’s proven to be the right decision to make that commitment not only to the location, but to the size of the facility and the infrastructure. Basically, the way we see it is deepening our roots and planting our flag deeper into the market.”

That decision reflects a shift in philosophy as well.

“What we’ve learned is to not be the branch office from Pittsburgh, but to be the local Ohio office,” Scalo said. “Clients prefer to deal with the local company. I think the statement that we made with the headquarters solidified that in terms of the commitment and the confidence that we have in our business in this market.”

Burns & Scalo is actively involved in Central Ohio across multiple specialties, including commercial roofing, metal wall panels, and solar installations. Notably, Elford – the construction manager for the new Civic Center – also built Burns & Scalo’s Gahanna headquarters, further strengthening the local connection.

× Expand City of Gahanna Solar carports.

Turning Parking Into Power

At the Civic Center, Burns & Scalo constructed three solar carports, which complement the site’s electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, supporting both electric and hybrid vehicles. The carports are similar in design to those installed at Burns & Scalo’s own nearby headquarters.

“We have a solar carport and solar rooftop at our Ohio headquarters around the corner,” Scalo explained. “When solar was an interest for the City’s project, the Elford team contacted us because they knew that we are experts in that area.”

While the structural framing differs slightly due to site layout, the underlying technology remains consistent.

“They’re the same solar panels and the same modules with a little different rack system,” said Scalo. “Everything else is very similar.”

Visible Sustainability with Lasting Benefits

The solar carports will deliver multiple benefits – both immediate and long term – for the Civic Center and the Gahanna community.

From an environmental and financial standpoint, they will generate renewable energy that will help offset electricity costs and improve overall building efficiency.

Kevin Schultz, Senior Director of Operations and Project Manager for the Civic Center, noted, “Over the next year, the City will be establishing an energy baseline for 825 Tech Center Drive, but we anticipate the cost-savings from the solar generating capacity to be about one-tenth of the annual electrical bill.”

Beyond energy production, the solar carports will also provide practical advantages. By shading the pavement, they help protect the asphalt from sun exposure, which can dry out the material, leading to cracking and deterioration over time. They will also shield police and city fleet vehicles from the elements, improving comfort and longevity.

But perhaps the most impactful benefit is one that residents can see every day.

“They have great appeal in terms of a sustainability message at the curb level,” said Scalo. “When we put them on rooftops, they’re really not visible. You’ve got high visibility; we call it ROV, return on visibility, and that speaks to the importance of sustainability by Gahanna.”

× Expand City of Gahanna EV charging stations.

Strengthening Community Connections

For Burns & Scalo, the Civic Center project represents more than just another successful installation – it reflects a growing relationship with Gahanna.

“Being a part of this project ties us or connects us more to the community and to Gahanna,” Scalo said.

With their headquarters now firmly rooted in Gahanna, the company’s presence in the City continues to grow alongside the community it serves.

“We’re proud that we were able to be a part of the City’s project that really happened right after our project,” Scalo said. “I think it connects us to the community. We’re more a part of the community, and I think it’s great for our location to be right around the corner from the City’s new headquarters.”

Growing in Gahanna

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Your Insider Scoop to What’s New in the City

In addition to the businesses highlighted in this feature, explore these new arrivals to Gahanna!

IN BLOOM

Welcome to these newly opened businesses

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ETS Performance - Gahanna

1673 Taylor Rd.

(380) 777-5177

ETSPerformance.com/Locations/Gahanna

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Xochitl Mexican Cuisine

101 Mill St., Ste. 100

(614) 383-7785

Instagram: @Xochitl_Mexican_Cuisine

PUTTING DOWN ROOTS

See who’s expanding and evolving in Gahanna

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StoryPoint Gahanna Central (New Ownership & Renovations)

775 E. Johnstown Rd.

(740) 793-3608

StoryPoint.com/Community/Gahanna-Central-OH

BREAKING NEW GROUND

Keep up with projects that have officially broken ground in the City

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Rebel and Thrive (Direct Primary Care)

490 Crescent Cir. (Coming early 2027)

(614) 776-0930

RebelandThrive.com

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Revive Eye and Face

725 Buckles Ct. N. (Current Location)

490 Crescent Cir. (Coming early 2027)

(380) 252-2124

ColumbusEyelid.com

ON THE HORIZON

Meet the businesses on their way to Gahanna

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Durbar Nepali and Indian Cuisine (Coming soon)

64 Granville St.

Durbarcuisine.com

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Micheli’s Osteria (Opening Fall 2026)

101 Mill St.

Instagram: @MichelisOsteria

CULTIVATING OUR FUTURE

Learn more about projects underway that are shaping Gahanna’s future – from infrastructure improvements to community enhancements designed to support a vibrant, connected community:

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2025 Street and Waterline Rebuild

Estimated cost: $3,245,000

Current status: In progress

Project timeline: May – October 2026

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2026 Street and Waterline Rebuild

Estimated cost: $670,000

Current status: In progress

Project timeline: May – October 2026

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2026 Street & Sidewalk Program

Estimated cost: $1.7 million

Current status: In progress

Project timeline: July – October 2026

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2026 Sidewalk Lookback Program

Estimated cost: $740,000

Current status: In progress

Project timeline: July – December 2026

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Taylor Road Waterline Replacement

Estimated cost: $2.85 million

Current status: In progress

Project timeline: February – September 2026

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Wynne Ridge Court Bridge Rebuild

Estimated cost: $2 million

Current status: In progress

Project timeline: June – September 2026

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Traffic Control Upgrades & Maintenance

Estimated cost: $525,000

Current status: In progress

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Sanitary Sewer & Stormwater CCTV Program

Estimated cost: $675,000

Project timeline: Summer 2026

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Academy Park Renovations

Estimated cost: $7.5 million

Current status: Design complete; plans currently in review

Projected timeline: Bid expected Q4 2026

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Friendship Park Playground Rebuild

Estimated cost: $750,000

Current status: Contract and funding approved; ordering equipment

Projected timeline: Construction to begin early 2027

For more information on these and other projects underway in 2026, go to Gahanna.gov/214/Capital-Improvement-Plan-CIP.

Dan Pearlman is the Communications Manager for the City of Gahanna.