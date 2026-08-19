A new Senior Center and multipurpose space create new opportunities for connection, learning, and engaging

A place that has long served as a gathering space where Gahanna’s older adults gather, learn, and participate in activities is entering a new era. The new Senior Center at 825 Tech Center Drive provides more space for programs, activities, and lifelong learning, while a new event venue broadens opportunities for meetings, workshops, programs, and special events that serve residents of all ages.

Designed with flexibility and accessibility in mind, these new spaces will support the Senior Center’s continued growth while providing a welcoming and versatile setting for wider community use.

× Expand City of Gahanna

More Room to Gather, Learn, and Connect

With 116% more programmable space than the existing Center, the new Senior Center creates more opportunities than ever for members to take part in activities while creating room for future growth.

Annette Baxter, Recreation Supervisor at the Senior Center, said that the former location at 480 Rocky Fork Boulevard – which was a retrofitted library – presented challenges for both staff and program participants. With only one main programming area, members often had to walk through ongoing classes or activities to access other areas of the building, creating interruptions during programs.

“The new layout ensures that programs aren’t disruptive of any class or program that is going on, which is huge – not just for the instructor, but also for the participants in that class or activity,” Baxter said.

The expanded facility at 825 Tech Center Drive provides space for multiple activities to take place at the same time, giving members more choices throughout the day, from arts and fitness, to games and social programs.

Designed with Seniors in Mind

Every aspect of the new Senior Center was designed to better support the needs and interests of its members. Dedicated areas include an expanded art room, reception area, gathering space with comfortable seating, coffee bar, and fireplace – creating a more comfortable setting for activities, conversation, and time spent together.

Parks & Recreation Director Stephania Ferrell said the combination of additional space and floor-to-ceiling windows creates “a completely different atmosphere” from the former facility, offering a brighter and more inviting environment.

“One of the key goals is relationships,” Ferrell said. “Any time we can create organic opportunities for people to meet each other and feel connected, that’s a win.”

Expand City of Gahanna

Expanded Opportunities for the Community

Beyond the dedicated Senior Center spaces, the Civic Center includes a large, dividable event venue that is designed to accommodate a variety of uses. The flexible space can accommodate larger classes, special events, and multi-generational activities while also providing a rentable space for community gatherings and events. Upcoming fall programming already reflects new programs and activities that could not be offered previously.

A Place That Feels Like Community

For Senior Center members, the new and improved facility represents more than additional square footage – it means more ways to participate in the activities they enjoy.

Patrick Kane, who joined the Senior Center several years ago, is excited about the possibilities the new facility provides, from arts and crafts to card games, line dancing, and more.

“It’s just going to be better because there’s going to be so much more room and they’ll be able to do a lot more things and maybe even have some weekend activities,” he said.

Kane added that he’s glad he joined the Senior Center and has encouraged others to get involved.

“The staff are all just so giving and will do anything for any of the people here,” Kane said. “There’s always something for everybody to do. If you want to do something, it’s available to you, and it’s relatively inexpensive.”

A Senior Center member since 2014 and member of the Gahanna Active Senior Advisory Committee, Isobel Sherwood also looks forward to the expanded opportunities for engagement and interaction that come with the new space. She enjoys Euchre as well as attending lunch and dinner programs with her husband, and she looks forward to experiencing the Center and its new capabilities.

“The new Center doubles our space, which means they will be able to offer a lot more programs,” Sherwood said. “I’m there two days a week, sometimes three or four, and it’s always fun interacting with people.”

From fitness and art to games, gatherings, and social connections, the new Senior Center is designed to meet the evolving needs of Gahanna’s older adults while also creating added opportunities for the broader community. With more space, greater flexibility, and an inviting environment, it will continue to support an active and engaged senior community while creating new opportunities for residents of all ages across Gahanna.

Amanda Stevens is a contributing writer for CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at astevens@cityscenemediagroup.com.