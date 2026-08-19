New facility brings service, transparency, and collaboration together for a more accessible resident experience

Connecting residents with City services in a more welcoming and convenient way is at the heart of Gahanna's new Civic Center at 825 Tech Center Drive. From its intuitive layout to upgraded spaces for collaboration, the building is designed to make the City more accessible, transparent, and community-focused – making it easier than ever for residents to interact with City staff and resources.

Customer Service Right at the Door

Expand City of Gahanna Customer Service

As soon as residents enter the Civic Center, they’ll notice an expanded customer service center, staffed with knowledgeable team members ready to assist with questions and connect them with needed resources. Whether residents are signing up for a Parks & Recreation program, paying a water bill, or looking for other services, this one-stop service hub ensures they’ll be able to find the help they need.

“You’ll know exactly where to go if you need to find somebody,” said Director of Public Service Shawn Anverse. “Our staff is highly trained. If they don’t have the answer immediately, they can point residents to the right person who does.”

To make this possible, the City rebranded its Utility Billing Division as Customer Service and began specialized training over a year ago. In preparation for the move to the new building, the team worked to refine processes and streamline communication across departments to ensure a smooth, connected experience for residents.

An Inviting, Transparent Space

Expand City of Gahanna Mayor's Court

The Civic Center’s open-concept layout emphasizes connection, transparency, and community. Residents can see City employees at work across departments, offering insight into local government operations and creating opportunities for engagement.

The new Council Chambers exemplifies this approach. Located across from the Customer Service center, floor-to-ceiling glass panels and a lowered dais create visibility and reflect a more open and accessible approach for meetings.

“Residents can expect the same level of access they’re used to, now with enhanced reliability and technology,” said Clerk of Council Jeremy VanMeter.

Mayor’s Court has also been upgraded for convenience and efficiency. Digitized check-in and additional clerk windows will expedite service for residents and the public, while the addition of three private offices will provide rooms for confidential conversations for attorneys and their clients who are attending hearings. Its closer proximity to the Gahanna Division of Police further simplifies related services such as paying tickets, fingerprinting, and completing other paperwork, providing a safer and more efficient process.

Connecting Residents and Staff

Expand City of Gahanna Shared workspace

The Civic Center also strengthens connections among City staff, which translates to better service for residents. Shared workspaces, natural light, and soft seating areas create an inviting environment for collaboration across departments like Parks & Recreation, Public Service, and Engineering. A second-floor all-staff breakroom, with indoor and outdoor seating for 40-50 employees, allows for cross-department communication and informal learning sessions.

“The new Civic Center is more than a building,” said Ben Nolan, Director of Human Resources. “It reflects who we are as an organization and the culture we're building every day. Every space was designed with purpose, keeping our residents, our employees, and our mission of Pride and Purpose in mind. The building will help bring people together, spark new ideas, and better support both our team and the community we serve.”

Crystal Jolley, a Finance Analyst, also serves as a Civic Center Ambassador – a working group of employees that helps other team members transition to the Civic Center.

“I’m excited that the building will connect us all more,” she said. “There are colleagues I don’t get to see except at all-staff events because we’re all so busy doing our own thing in the building. I’m also excited for residents to experience it. So many friends and people I’ve talked to in the community have said they can’t wait to come in and see it for themselves.”

Looking Ahead

More than a building, the Civic Center serves as a hub for community connection. Upgraded customer service capabilities, enhanced opportunities for staff collaboration, and thoughtful design strengthen the City’s ability to serve residents efficiently and transparently. The result is a higher level of service, improved accessibility, and a welcoming environment that reflects the City’s commitment to serving the community with excellence.

Jane Dimel is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at jdimel@cityscenemediagroup.com.